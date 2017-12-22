 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 22 December 2017

Khartoum court acquits activist accused of wearing indecent dress

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A Khartoum state judge on Thursday has cleared a Sudanese journalist of criminal indecent clothing charges saying the security agents intended to target her.

JPEG - 40.1 kb
Wini Omer (Facebook photo)

On Sunday 10 December the security agents arrested Wini Omer after attending the hearing of 24 women charged with indecency for wearing tight trousers and short skirts during a private women-only party. She is also a human rights defender, and 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow.

On Thursday, Kamal al-Din al-Zaki, a judge of the Public Order Court in al-Deem district, south of Khartoum, said that the testimony of the complainant who is a public order police officer before the court "demonstrated a hostile intent" against Wini.

Following what, the court based its judgment on the clothes that Wini wore last Sunday saying her long skirt is a decent dress and acquitted the activist.

The ruling is seen as a new failure for the Public Order Police (POP) and discredits its action. Last week, the court order to release 24 girls accused of indecent clothing.

Under Article 152 of the Criminal Code, the POP can arrest anyone who isn’t dressed appropriately.

Commenting the verdict on its Facebook page, Wini deplored the codified violation of the Sudanese women rights and the daily discrimination they face in the east African nation.

"I am sad that I’m in a country that prosecutes us by law and accuses us of what it calls indecent and obscene clothing. I am sad that hundreds of women are convicted on daily basis with this article and the dignity of women and men in Sudan is constantly humiliated under the pretext of maintaining public order," she wrote.

In a related development, another court has written off a case against another activist who supported Wini Omer at the time of her arrest.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.