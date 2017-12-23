SPLM-N Agar condemns daily summon of female supporters

December 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North-led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) Friday condemned the regular summon of two of its female supporters in Khartoum by the security service and called for solidarity with them to end this "open detention".

SPLM-N Agar spokesperson Mubarak Ardol (Courtesy photo)

"The regime’s security services are still repeating the daily summon of Ihsan Abdel Aziz and Elham Malik. The first summon was on December 12 and was followed by others on 17, 19 and 21 of the same month," said Mubarak Ardol, SPLM-N Agar spokesperson.

Ardol condemned what he described as "open detention" of the SPLM-N partisans adding that this continued attempt to humiliate and insult them represents a clear breach of the human rights bill of the Sudanese constitution.

"The SPLM calls on human rights organizations, political and civil society groups to join hands with the two activists to build a state of citizenship without discrimination, (and to achieve) democracy and social justice," he said.

