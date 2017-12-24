North Kordofan collects over 10,000 illegal weapons

December 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The governor of North Kordofan State Ahmed Haroun said his state took the lead in the collection of illicit weapons stressing gun crimes have disappeared across the state.

In press statements to the official news agency SUNA, Haroun praised the role played by the North Kordofan committee tasked with the collection of illicit arms and all regular forces as well as the civil society groups and native administration and the residents in implementing the disarmament campaign.

For his part, the police director of North Kordofan, Major General Ahmed al-Dehaish, said the illicit arms collection plan has been fully implemented with the participation of all forces.

He added more than 10,000 weapons have been collected so far, stressing the security situation is stable across the state.

Last August, the Sudanese authorities launched a six-month disarmament campaign to eliminate illegal weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan, particularly in Darfur region.

The higher committee for the collection of weapons and unregulated vehicles started the forcible phase of the campaign in all the states of Sudan on 15 October.

The disarmament of armed groups and tribesmen is seen as an important step that will create a suitable atmosphere for security and stability in Sudan’s western regions.

