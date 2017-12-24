South Sudan’s Latjor governor appoints three advisers

December 23, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Latjor State Governor has gubernatorial order appointing three advisers, head of revenue authority, town mayor and deputy and a county commissioner

Latjor State

Governor Peter Gatkuoth Khor made the appointment following months of consultations and negotiations with his Deputy Elijah Liech Bany over how the two parties could complete formation of the State executive organs.

Latjor state information Minister Peter Hoth Tuach told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that the contentious issues behind the delay in completing formation of the state government for serval months have been resolved.

“The governor and his deputy have finally resolved the issues behind the delay in completing formation of the state government. The issues were resolved amicably. No problem now,” said Tuach.

"Three advisers, town mayor with the deputy, one county commissioner and the head of revenue authority have now been appointed," he added.

The minister named Dak Lual Dec to have been appointed as Advisor for Political Affairs, Major. Gen.David Deng Atem, Advisor for Security and Chudier Gai Chuol, Advisor for Girl Child Education.

The new officials took oaths of office on December 22nd, 2017 at Latjor State Coordination Office in Juba following their appointment. They will now go to their places of assignment in the state.

(ST)