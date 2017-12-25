Exiled Nuer commend signing of South Sudan truce

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

December 24, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The Nuer Youth Union in Ethiopia (NYU) on Sunday congratulated the South Sudanese warring parties for signing the Cessation of Hostilities and Humanitarian Access.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the Union welcomed the goodwill of the warring parties for recommitting themselves to end the war in the world’s youngest nation.

"This war has caused a lot of suffering and therefore it should not be the interest of the people of South Sudan to continue to wage war against each other," the Union said.

It said the country has gone through a lot of difficulties, and now it is a time for the people of South Sudan to give peace a chance.

The Union urged all the warring parties to adhere to their commitment to fully observe and implement the Cessation of Hostilities and allow the humanitarian access to the needy people in the country as provided in the document signed by the parties involved in the IGAD-led peace process.

In this connection, the leadership of NYUE commended the relentless effort made by IGAD for the revitalization initiative that has brought all South Sudanese warring parties to the negotiation table.

"This is a good gesture that the region is up to its commitment to bring about solution to the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan"

Moreover, the Union is called upon IGAD to ascertain that all the signatories of the August- 2015 agreement (ARCSS) are included in the processes for an amicable solution to the current conflict in South Sudan.

"In view of the above, we call upon IGAD and the wider international community to unconditionally release Dr Riek Machar Teny, the leader of the SPLM/A (IO) to participate in person in the current HLRF on ARCSS as frequently requested by various parties and South Sudanese to ensure sustainable and lasting peace in the country," it added.

"The Union sees the everlasting peace if the current initiative would be fair and work for the inclusiveness of all. Dr Machar is representing the interest of majority of South Sudanese citizen inside and outside the country"

The Union stressed that with the absence of Dr Machar in the unity government or in the HLRF, the process will not be inclusive and will not help in reuniting South Sudanese.

It further wished IGAD to be nonpartisan and make the processes inclusive for the sake of peace to return back to South Sudan.

"It is a hope of every South Sudanese that the situation of 2016 will not repeat itself," it said.

