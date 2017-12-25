 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 25 December 2017

S. Sudan political leaders call for rebel leader’s "immediate" release

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 24, 2017 (JUBA)- An alliance of more than seven South Sudanese political leaders has called for an immediate release of the leader of the main rebel group in the country, Riek Machar,

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The group, in a letter to the Ethiopian prime minister, protested the prolonged detention of the armed opposition leader in South Africa as he was expected to attend and participate in the revitalization forum but could not be permitted.

The letter entitled "Appeal for the immediate release of Dr. Riek Machar Teny, chairman of the SPLM/A-IO," is addressed to Ethiopia’s prime minister, who is also the chairman of the regional bloc (IGAD) assembly heads of state and government.

“Your excellency, one key stakeholder, Dr.Machar, who ought to have been here with us in Addis Ababa for the forum, regrettably, he is confined to South Africa against his will for almost one year and a half years without charges”, the letter seen by the Sudan Tribune reads in part.

It argued that the detention of Machar represents violation of fundamental rights and freedoms and expressed belief that such act would set a worrying precedent in Africa.

“Your Excellency, it is our firm belief that the confinement of Dr. Machar is a violation of fundamental rights and freedoms and sets a worrying precedent in Africa, in which any country can simply decide to persecute any opponent for political expediency. We, the undersigned opposition parties, call upon your good office to ensure Dr.Machar is immediately released in accordance with the letter and spirit of the cessation of hostilities agreement which guarantees the release of all political prisoners”, wrote the group.

The letter bears the names and signatures of Henry Odwar, deputy chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation In Opposition faction under Riek Machar. Kosti Manibe from former detainees signed on behalf of his group. Other leaders include Gabriel Changson Chang of the Federal Democratic Party, Lam Akol Ajawin of National Democratic Movement, Taban Julu Ladimbe Lomuja, representing People’s Democratic Movement, General Thomas Cirilo Swaka, representing National Salvation Front,Hussein Abdel bagi Ayii Akol of the South Sudan Patriotic Movement/Army, Denay Chagor, representing South Sudan United Movement and General Bapiny Monytuil of the South Sudan Liberation Movement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 December 07:19, by Eastern

    Dr. Machar is a stakeholder in South Sudan and must be released for any political process to hold; the SPLA-IO is not in Juba but out in the wild....

    repondre message

  • 25 December 08:15, by Augustino

    Really these are strange groups, as Micheal Makuei Lueth called them. Riek Machar is not a problem because he is not killing people now but these strange groups leaders still ordering troops and continue killing of people. Let Dr Riek rest and be back to South Sudan when his right time to campaign comes.

    repondre message

    • 25 December 08:28, by jubaone

      Agustino,
      Kindly re-read the article and give pertinent comments or critique. Completely out off context, a clear sign of poor understanding and this is a horrible problem among Junubin and is the reason why most of us perform poorly in school.

      repondre message

      • 25 December 10:36, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        When everybody is afraid of telling the emperor that he’s runner no naked in the streets of Juba while those claiming to fight and due in the defence of the cattlecamp constitution, then the country is in for a very long haul. Dr. Machar is physically housed and fed in South Africa but millions who believe in him are out there giving Kiir sleepless nights.

        repondre message

        • 25 December 11:25, by South South

          Eastern,
          "When everybody is afraid of telling the emperor that he’s runner no naked in the streets of Juba while those claiming to fight and due in the defence of the cattlecamp constitution"

          Another very confusing statement from you. Please support the peace.

          repondre message

          • 25 December 12:06, by jubaone

            South South,
            Merry Christmas! You, the rest and all of us desperately need peace. But this is only possible if we acknowledge and respect each other like building stones in a house. Riak is one of those stones that must be part of this Junubi house. We can only hold him accountable once he’s involved. The IGAD foolishly took a long time, now they want him on board.

            repondre message

            • 25 December 14:09, by South South

              jubaone,

              Merry Christmas! Peace will help all our tribes in South Sudan. Riek has done one big step forward when he ordered his forces to respect cease fire. This is way forward for his release. I do believe that South Sudan economy will boom immediately with a little loan. This is the only thing South Sudan need. Peace is always very difficult to manage, but we need to have will and act quickly.

              repondre message

              • 25 December 15:58, by Sunday Junup

                South South,
                I’m Tired of Loan, let bring peace to our country and work from here!

                repondre message

              • 25 December 16:18, by jubaone

                South South,
                Indeed, our neigbhors ; Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia, Egypt have economic, geo-strategic, religious, territotial interests and DONT want to see South Sudan rapidly develop. We simply have what they DO NOT. See it this way, SS is the single largest trading partner of Uganda with over $300m/annum. We Import 90% of all raw/manufactured goods from Uganda...

                repondre message

                • 25 December 16:22, by jubaone

                  ..as long as we CANT develop our agriculture, that is fine with them. Kenya gets over $230m in finacial capital investments and transfers through KCB, Equity, Cooperative, Stanbic et al Banks. As log as we have NO homegrown banks, that is fine with them. Kenya has literally annexed Ilemi Triangle, Sudan is taking away Hufrat el-Nahas, Kafia Kingi, Abyei. Ethiopia wants to sell us their electricity

                  repondre message

                  • 25 December 16:28, by jubaone

                    .. and will remain recipients and CANT develop our power source. We cant then industrialize. All these neigbhors have huge and rapidly increasing populations while we kill ourselves. Uganda-39m; Kenya-45m, Ethiopia-85m; Sudan-39m; Congo-75m, Egypt-90m. All want to settle in SS once it gets "emptier". See the huge number of Habbash, Darfur, Ugandan in SS, they dont live in CAMPS, but in towns.

                    repondre message

  • 25 December 15:54, by Majesty

    Merry Christmas to you all.
    I don’t like Dr. Riek Machar by any measure but isolating while his cousin Salva Kiir is languishing with daily decrees. It is not fair, both should be there or Riek should be released, after all signed peace process asked for prisoners be released. Riek is currently a prisoner.

    repondre message

  • 25 December 16:55, by lino

    South Sudan will be a better place for its people when primitive civil servants are replaced, respect and dignity between tribes are implemented, and the countries around us have nothing to benefit from our differences!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.