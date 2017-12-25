December 24, 2017 (JUBA)- An alliance of more than seven South Sudanese political leaders has called for an immediate release of the leader of the main rebel group in the country, Riek Machar,

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The group, in a letter to the Ethiopian prime minister, protested the prolonged detention of the armed opposition leader in South Africa as he was expected to attend and participate in the revitalization forum but could not be permitted.

The letter entitled "Appeal for the immediate release of Dr. Riek Machar Teny, chairman of the SPLM/A-IO," is addressed to Ethiopia’s prime minister, who is also the chairman of the regional bloc (IGAD) assembly heads of state and government.

“Your excellency, one key stakeholder, Dr.Machar, who ought to have been here with us in Addis Ababa for the forum, regrettably, he is confined to South Africa against his will for almost one year and a half years without charges”, the letter seen by the Sudan Tribune reads in part.

It argued that the detention of Machar represents violation of fundamental rights and freedoms and expressed belief that such act would set a worrying precedent in Africa.

“Your Excellency, it is our firm belief that the confinement of Dr. Machar is a violation of fundamental rights and freedoms and sets a worrying precedent in Africa, in which any country can simply decide to persecute any opponent for political expediency. We, the undersigned opposition parties, call upon your good office to ensure Dr.Machar is immediately released in accordance with the letter and spirit of the cessation of hostilities agreement which guarantees the release of all political prisoners”, wrote the group.

The letter bears the names and signatures of Henry Odwar, deputy chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation In Opposition faction under Riek Machar. Kosti Manibe from former detainees signed on behalf of his group. Other leaders include Gabriel Changson Chang of the Federal Democratic Party, Lam Akol Ajawin of National Democratic Movement, Taban Julu Ladimbe Lomuja, representing People’s Democratic Movement, General Thomas Cirilo Swaka, representing National Salvation Front,Hussein Abdel bagi Ayii Akol of the South Sudan Patriotic Movement/Army, Denay Chagor, representing South Sudan United Movement and General Bapiny Monytuil of the South Sudan Liberation Movement.

(ST)