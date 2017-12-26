 
 
 
Tuesday 26 December 2017

South Sudan army calls to investigate cessation of hostilities violations

Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside Juba on April 14, 2016 (AFP Photo)
December 25, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government army has called to investigate violations of the recently signed cessation of hostilities agreement in South Sudan reiterate accusations against the armed opposition of attacking its positions.

Hours after the signing of the humanitarian cessation of hostilities in Addis Ababa on Thursday 21 December, the SPLA-IO led by Riek Machar and the government forces traded claims of attacks on their respective positions across the country.

On Monday, the SPLA spokesperson Brig Gen Lulu Ruai Koang issued a statement accusing the rebels of carrying out attacks on the government forces in five states: Yei River, Northern Liech, Amadi, Awiel East and Fashoda, in the last 24 to 72 hours.

"The rebels had stepped up offensive operations against SPLA’s positions in futile attempts to capture new strategic areas before IGAD peace monitors could embark on field visits," said Koang.

Also, he accused the rebels of disseminating " negative propaganda" in a bid to mislead the public opinion and present themselves as victims of attacks by the government forces.

Therefore, "SPLA calls upon IGAD to immediately send investigation committee and peace monitors to investigate the latest violations as well as establish and verify who has been in control of all locations recently attacked by the rebels," said the army spokesperson.

Further, he called on the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) to send monitors to Kansuk, Lokbere and Koch, three areas where the army says the rebels attacked their positions.

"SPLA reiterates its commitment to Cessation of Hostilities Agreement but reserves the inalienable right to fight in self-defence when attacked," he emphasized.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 December 21:00, by Kush Natives

    Let the government forces acts in self defense only, while rebels elements are breaking cessation of hostilities. This time, I wouldn’t blame any foreign forces, IGAD, TROIKA, AU,EU and so forth. We MUST be clear here, this country isn’t belong to the above mentioned organization rather then is South Sudanese people. Those mediators bodies MUST distance themselves on this, if they’re not intereste

    repondre message

  • 25 December 23:27, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    You new year 2018; What will you bring forth to us this season? 😱 Another mess? NO NO NO! We re tired 😴 and exhausted eradicate and help all the burgorise to settle their political difference and close up all enemies of peace avenues and 🔓 open for us doors of fresh air so that we can see de glimpses of Wahidah

    repondre message

  • 26 December 00:44, by William

    Since the war started 2013, everyone understand how the IGAD, Trokia and UN allies along side rebels against S Sudan government. The intention of the mention above organzations is to over throw gov’t for S Sudan to be under their leadership and control the nation resources. The rebels will have nothing to gain then suffering and death. Peace will come through S Sudanese themselves. Not IGAD.

    repondre message

    • 26 December 01:28, by The Rhino

      William,

      Yes IGAD,TROIKA,UN and the neighboring countries are deeply profiting from all these chaos, and yes its our South Sudanese leaders making it too easy for them to siphon our resources and wealth.These leaders are busy enriching themselves and promoting wars in our names.They instigate violence,loot,rape and have no sense of tomorrow’s generations.Nobody can tell me that any of these ...

      repondre message

      • 26 December 01:49, by The Rhino

        ...leaders have a single sense of a "home sweet home".They know not only to get sloshed on whisky but tribalism,nepotism and destruction.However one day, I believe this elusive slippery peace will come to South Sudan.We must only terminate greed,extinct oppression and respect one another.Leaders must be ready to open corridors and step down for fresh ideas.We need reforms,reforms and reforms...

        repondre message

        • 26 December 02:09, by The Rhino

          ...the Constitution of the country must be reformed, so that everybody is under the Law even the head of state.The rule of Law must determine every single life in this republic.So, as of now, this unnecessary war must end!

          repondre message

  • 26 December 03:16, by Mayendit

    IGAD, UN, AU,and other actor.

    The violation of recently signed cessation of hostilities agreement was now violated by rebels just read the speeched made by Mrs. Angelina Jany Teny, the wife of former vice president turned rebel leader Riek Machar. She said, they will never sign a shaky peace agreement with Kiir’s government and this is why they started fighting against government in Koch,Raga etc

    repondre message

  • 26 December 03:27, by Mayendit

    The Madam Angelina Jany Teny was clear that, they will never signed a shaky peace agreement with government of Salve Kiir Mayardit and this is why her rebels led by her husband started attacking government’s SPLA because they do not want to obey that cessation of hostilities which was signed in Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa. IGAD, AU, leaders and UN, must punished those rebels otherwise no need.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
