Sudan to implement disarmament campaign in Khartoum in January

NISS militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) parade in Khartoum streets on 21 December 2016 (Sudan Safari Photo)

December 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Arrangements are underway to implement the disarmament campaign in Khartoum and Gazira States while the Sudanese parliament is awaiting a temporary presidential decree to impose the state of emergency to back up a collection of illicit weapons.

Since August, the Sudanese authorities launched a campaign to collect illegal weapons. The campaign, which would be implemented across the country, began by disarming tribes and civilians in Kordofan and Darfur.

The committee tasked with the collection of illegal weapons in Khartoum State on Monday held a meeting to discuss the framework and detailed plans to start the disarmament campaign across the state in January.

The meeting also discussed awareness strategy to educate the residents about the importance of the collection of illicit weapons as well as setting the dates for the voluntary and forcible phases of the campaign.

Also, the higher committee for the collection of illegal weapons in the Gazira State held a meeting in Al-Managel County to discuss the voluntary phase of the disarmament campaign.

The top prosecutor for Sudan attorney’s office in Gazira State Muawiya al-Hagras briefed the meeting on the Weapons and Ammunition Act as the commander of the army’s 1st infantry division spoke about the dangers of the proliferation of weapons outside the legal framework.

For his part, the head of the committee said civilians have no justification to hold arms after the government have imposed security across the country.

He added the government would cooperate with all residents to collect the illicit arms during the voluntary phase of the campaign, warning “no one will escape punishment if he insists on acquiring arms”.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Meanwhile, the Sudanese parliament spokesperson Abdel-Maged Haroun said the council of ministers will lodge a temporary presidential decree to impose the state of emergency in some states to back up collection of illicit weapons

He told reporters the leadership of the parliament discussed measures to establish an ad hoc committee to consider the temporary presidential decree which aims to accommodate the states that have not been included in the disarmament campaign.

However, the parliament spokesperson didn’t identify the Sudanese states in which the emergency orders would be declared.

There were reports that the state of emergency will be imposed in some of the central states including the capital, Khartoum not for the purpose of supporting the disarmament campaign but to counter possible protests that could erupt against the tough economic measures included in the 2018 budget that was deposited to the parliament on Sunday.

In September 2013, demonstrations broke out in several Sudanese states following the government’s decision to lift fuel subsidies. Rights groups said that at least 200 people were killed but the government put the death toll at 85.

(ST)

