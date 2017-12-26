 
 
 
Tuesday 26 December 2017

South Sudan governor drops two cabinet ministers in new changes

December 25, 2017 (JUBA) - The Governor of Lot state in South Sudan has issued several gubernatorial orders making changes and appointment of new officials in his administration

JPEG - 56.2 kb
Rizik Zachariah Hassan, Governor of Lol state (UN photo)

Governor Rizik Hassan Zachariah, according to orders he issued on Saturday removed Angok Achuol Barjok from the ministry of agriculture. He replaced him with Marko Dau Ruay as the new minister of agriculture. No new assignment was given to the former minister.

Adam Garang Wol Kon, minister of Education was another official removed from his ministerial position without new assignment given to him. He was replaced with Garang Akok Ngor as the new Minister of Education. Peter Dut Akot, Gumjuer county commissioner was removed from his position and appointed as the new minister of Physical Infrastructure. Santino Apath Apath was Minister of Rural Development and Bass shatta Fadul became the Minister of Gender& Social Development.

Another separate order was issued appointing Abal Abal Mou as Ayat West County commissioner and Riny Riny Lual was named Marial Baai county commissioner.

Lino Dut Wol was appointed Gomjuer East County commissioner while Ngong Kuac Mathiang was named the Makem county commissioner and Michael Malual Mawien became Malual North county commissioner.

(ST)

  • 26 December 11:21, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    The widespread use of cabinets reflects the political and administrative need for collective procedures within the political executive, however the cabinets on the other hand ? enable government to represent a collective face to assemblies & public without them the government could or may appear to be a personal tool wielded by single individuals
    By the way there has to be a term limited to assur

  • 26 December 11:26, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    The terms limited should determine how long one has to serve in public services otherwise without this. The perception is always that one is not fulfilling his task to the satisfaction
    We need to be realistic when it comes to change in cabinets ministerial position
    Happy forth coming new year to you all
    May the new year open 🔓 up new chapter in out country history

