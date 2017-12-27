 
 
 
Wednesday 27 December 2017

Sudan is not part of Turkish, Qatari and Iranian axis: FM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hand with the visiting Sudan's FM Ibrahim Ghandour on 26 October 2016 (ST Photo)
December 26, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said his country’s foreign policy doesn’t embrace engagement in “alliances” expressing readiness to forge military cooperation with Turkey or any other friendly country.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by a large delegation, on Sunday paid a two-day visit to Khartoum. He was the first Turkish President to visit Sudan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday in Khartoum, Ghandour said Sudan is willing to engage in “any military cooperation with friendly and brotherly countries”, pointing out that “military arrangements with Turkey are possible”.

He added Sudan and Turkey have signed an agreement that could result in some kind of military cooperation.

“One of the agreements signed between Sudan and Turkey is on establishment of a port at the Red Sea for maintenance of civilian and military ships,” said Ghandour

“Sudan isn’t and won’t be a party to any axis and doesn’t believe in the policy of alliances,” said Ghandour in his response to a question about Sudan’s possible joining of a regional alliance including Qatar, Turkey and Iran.

The Turkish army on Tuesday said its Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar held a tripartite meeting with his Sudanese and Qatari counterparts in Khartoum on the sidelines of Erdogan’s visit.

Ghandour added his country attaches great importance to the security of the Red Sea “especially as Sudan’s Red Sea shores extend to 750 kilometres”, saying “86% of the world oil trade passes through this important water passage”.

The Sudanese top diplomat lashed out at critical comments emitted by some Egyptian media on rapprochement between Khartoum and Ankara and the visit of Erdogan to Sudan.

“I was surprised by the response of some Egyptian media; however we wouldn’t hold the whole Egyptian people responsible for the mistakes of some. Clearly, there are some who don’t understand how relations between nations are run,” he said.

For his part, Cavusoglu agreed with Ghandour on his comments regarding the Egyptian media, saying “the majority of the Egyptian people feel happy about this visit”.

He denied the existence of a Turkish, Qatari and Iranian axis, describing such claims as “mere sedition”.

“We currently enjoy very intimate relations with Sudan, so does that mean there is a Turkish-Sudanese axis?” he wondered.

  27 December 00:31, by Habibi

    I have no love for Egypt whatsoever. Them idiots stabbed us in the back multiple times. Sudan needs to maintain high level relations with Ethiopia. It may not be the economic powerhouse but it does guarantee us the water. In addition to that, when the time is right and Sudan is strong enough we should withdraw from 1959 Nile agreement and join the Entebbe agreement to redistribute the waters

    27 December 00:34, by Habibi

      more effectively. In addition to that, I respect both Turkey and specially Qatar. But we cannot deny that Saudi Arabia and UAE have much higher economic influence. The Saudis lobbied hard to remove economic sanctions from Sudan and continue to invest billions which I don’t see Turkey or Qatar doing anytime soon at this critical time.

      27 December 00:38, by Habibi

        In other words, we dearly need the GCC. Russia will definately be Sudans future key partner at the UN. The chinese are business people and are 2 faced. They used to supply us with weapons yet on the same time supplied the south with trucks... they business people.... Russia has the capacity to rebuild the Sudanese army and supply it with su 35/30 jets and S-300 batteries

        27 December 00:40, by Habibi

          Russia also agreed to build the first nuclear power station in the country safeguarding local energy demand. We don’t need the US, we only need them to remove Sudan from the imaginary terrorism list and we fine. I don’t mind having relations with Israel either. but stay away from iran. Any relationship with them would damage our growing economy from different angles.

          27 December 00:47, by Habibi

            This is how I view things:-

            Russia= military supplier, key nuclear energy partner and UN veto power
            Saudi and GCC= investment/economic partners
            Qatar/Turkey= Tourism/stability partners
            Israel/US = potential future partners
            Egypt= main enemy
            Ethiopia= water backbone
            Rest of Africa= irrelevant/not important

            27 December 00:53, by Habibi

              I don’t see a large future for China in Sudan. With the collapse of soviet Union in 90’s + isolation from the west, the idiots in power only turned to China not because they loved them but because they had no choice. China never defended Sudan in the UN unless their interests were at stake. But with improvement of relations with Europe , US and GCC... chine has become much less important for Sudan

  27 December 04:46, by Mayendit

    Mr. Habibi can you just stop a minute.
    The website is not belonging to one person. I can tell that, you are signing in pertaining to express yourself. Omar al Bashir has visited to Turkish president so how come you guys denying? Egyptian has taken your land while, your president is begging UN what a shameful? Basically, the Egyptian people are not foolish, they know what Sudanese wants to do

