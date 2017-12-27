 
 
 
South Sudanese rebels accuse government troops of ceasefire violation

December 26, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan rebels allied to the country’s former first vice-president, Riek Machar have accused government troops of continued violation of the recently signed ceasefire agreement in Kajo-Keji county and in areas east of Torit town.

JPEG - 83.3 kb
Signig of South Sudan cessation of hostilities deal in Addis Ababa on 21 December 2017 ST Photo

The armed opposition’s deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel said their forces repulsed the attackers and drove them back to Kansuk, amid claims that over 20 government troops were also killed.

The official said the rebels also destroyed store that contained ammunition belonging to government troops following the clashes.

Sudan Tribune could not independently verify claims from the rebel official.

Meanwhile, Lam said South Sudan government troops have been on the offensive since 23 December and have particularly carried out several attacks in Bangalo area of Mundri West in Western Equatoria region.

“It should be noted that since the 22/11/2017 when Governor Joseph Ngere and Brig. Korokon decided to order for attacks on our bases in Bari and Kediba, civilians displaced into the bushes with no food, shelters or health facilities; and no humanitarian assistance has been rendered to those suffering civilians by any humanitarian agency,” he said in a statement.

In a related development, Lam said, the governor of Imatong state Tobiolo Oromo allegedly ordered the area division 7 commander Maj. Gen Gildo Oling to attack the armed opposition’s base in Pogee near the Uganda border and establish a border post there.

“This planned attack in Pogee is aimed at displacing civilians who have come back home from refugee camps in Uganda to try and settle in the Liberated area under the SPLA-IO”, Lam said Tuesday.

The armed opposition faction has renewed calls to the regional bloc (IGAD), African Union, the Troika nations as well as world leaders to openly condemn the Juba government over the ceasefire violations.

South Sudan’s government and rebel groups signed a ceasefire on 21 December in the latest attempt to end a four-year civil war and allow humanitarian groups access to civilians caught in the fighting.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Saturday directed the chief of defence staff to instruct all heads of the state army divisions and units across the country to comply with the ceasefire agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 December 08:37, by Adok son

    It is not new to the government side to violate the ceasefire in any truce signed since 2015 and the world included East Africa region were relaxing without taking serious punishment against Salva Kiir and Maseveni of Uganda.
    The suffering of South Sudanese people will be redeemed by God only not those traders so called IGAD to bring an everlasting peace to South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 08:47, by Eastern

    Any peace agreement aimed at pacifying South Sudan with Kiir at the helm is a waste of time and resources....

    repondre message

  • 27 December 09:19, by Sunday Junup

    This become tit for tat or Tom and Jerry issue!

    repondre message

  • 27 December 09:39, by Lenin Bull

    It is rebels violating the Ceasefire agreement signed recently under the pretext of trying to recreate spaces for themselves in South Sudan. But they are wasting lives of civilians and soldiers for no good cause at all. Ceasefire should save the lives of all South Sudanese whether soldiers or civilians, rebels or government troops. What will rebels achieve out of these latest killings?

    repondre message

    • 27 December 10:15, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      Since when did SPLAnyors and wayward village savages like you start calling others names? Now you as a worthless jienge turns around and does the same things the jellaba did onto SPLA, calling them "rebels". Rinse your mouth clean. This is disgusting and stinks.

      repondre message

      • 27 December 12:02, by Kush Natives

        jubaone,
        You folks MUST shut up now or we will shut you up! What’s the problem with you rebels? Every time we the government think of peace, you guys think of war? What’s exactly do you guys want? The whole world is now remain confused completely! Tell us completely on what you guys are after! The South Sudanese people are No longer trusting your damn brains. Anyway, we’re after peace process, no

        repondre message

        • 27 December 12:11, by Kush Natives

          jubaone,
          Con_ matter how much you foolishly disturbing people who are trudtfuly after peaceful process!

          repondre message

        • 27 December 14:03, by jubaone

          Bush Natives,
          Perhaps this is the jienge attitude, "succumb or death", but I and the rest are not jienges and you could as well lick my a**. Either you learn to sit together with non-jienges and resolve such matters amicably or we fight. Which SS are you worthless scumbag talking about? Get peace first among your jienges then we talk, ya MTN.

          repondre message

  • 27 December 09:50, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    What can people expect from a dictator? Dictators believe in militarism and that is exactly what Kiir is doing in order to cling on power. This is because they can not get power through the ballot box.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 10:23, by Majesty

    I’m consistent that peace is not coming soon and those who are thinking peace is coming will be waiting for a very long time. Other countries ought to leave South Sudanese alone to settle score or make peace by themselves, primitive but that’s us.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 12:39, by Habibi

    like what the hell did yall really expect this ceasefire to last? lmfao, south sudan will continue to burn

    repondre message

  • 27 December 12:47, by Padiet Deng Alony

    it was great chance for goverment to use this dry season operations, but fooled again till rainy season come in which rebel are active in it. this ceasefire give only chance to rebel to reorganise and equip themselves to teeth for rainy season operations. this war is a troika, usa igad project only South Sudanese will bring genuine peace to themselves

    repondre message

    • 27 December 14:31, by choldit

      Parker Deng Along, thinking of opportunities to score points in this war is so childish in this situation ss in. Can u also imagine what would happen if SPLA IO get weapons from some where? Can u imagine what would be the result of this war? South Sudan better have peace b4 govt supporters have a second thought about who to support btwn SPLA IO and SSPPF of salva kiir

      repondre message

  • 27 December 12:50, by Maguto

    Enemies of peace will be punish by God seriously..I felt jealous to those who violate peace

    repondre message

  • 27 December 16:28, by Theone

    All of you missed one point.

    How can the rebels destroyed a government’s store full of ammunition when it attacks the rebels?

    How they managed to take the building with them?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

