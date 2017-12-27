South Sudanese rebels accuse government troops of ceasefire violation

December 26, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan rebels allied to the country’s former first vice-president, Riek Machar have accused government troops of continued violation of the recently signed ceasefire agreement in Kajo-Keji county and in areas east of Torit town.

Signig of South Sudan cessation of hostilities deal in Addis Ababa on 21 December 2017 ST Photo

The armed opposition’s deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel said their forces repulsed the attackers and drove them back to Kansuk, amid claims that over 20 government troops were also killed.

The official said the rebels also destroyed store that contained ammunition belonging to government troops following the clashes.

Sudan Tribune could not independently verify claims from the rebel official.

Meanwhile, Lam said South Sudan government troops have been on the offensive since 23 December and have particularly carried out several attacks in Bangalo area of Mundri West in Western Equatoria region.

“It should be noted that since the 22/11/2017 when Governor Joseph Ngere and Brig. Korokon decided to order for attacks on our bases in Bari and Kediba, civilians displaced into the bushes with no food, shelters or health facilities; and no humanitarian assistance has been rendered to those suffering civilians by any humanitarian agency,” he said in a statement.

In a related development, Lam said, the governor of Imatong state Tobiolo Oromo allegedly ordered the area division 7 commander Maj. Gen Gildo Oling to attack the armed opposition’s base in Pogee near the Uganda border and establish a border post there.

“This planned attack in Pogee is aimed at displacing civilians who have come back home from refugee camps in Uganda to try and settle in the Liberated area under the SPLA-IO”, Lam said Tuesday.

The armed opposition faction has renewed calls to the regional bloc (IGAD), African Union, the Troika nations as well as world leaders to openly condemn the Juba government over the ceasefire violations.

South Sudan’s government and rebel groups signed a ceasefire on 21 December in the latest attempt to end a four-year civil war and allow humanitarian groups access to civilians caught in the fighting.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Saturday directed the chief of defence staff to instruct all heads of the state army divisions and units across the country to comply with the ceasefire agreement.

(ST)