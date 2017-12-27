 
 
 
S. Sudan youth call for Machar's release from detention

December 26, 2017 (KAMPALA) - A group of youth from South Sudan have demanded for release of the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar before the next phase of talks begin in February next year.

South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

The group, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said Machar’s release from confinement in South Africa is a popular demand of the people of South Sudan who want peace in the war-torn nation.

“Dr. Riek Machar was a key stakeholder of the agreement (ARCISS). He must be set free and allowed to participate directly in the revitalization forum in February 2018 when peace talks resume,” the group, Senior Youth of South Sudan (SEYOSS), said in the statement.

“Riek Machar must be present in person on the negotiation table. Unless or until this revitalization forum is inclusive of all stakeholders otherwise it is dead on arrival,” adds the statement.

In their appeal, the group of youth also called upon the nine South Sudanese opposition leaders who earlier demanded for Machar’s release to boycott the second phase of the revitalization forum in February 2018 if their calls are ignored by the regional bloc (IGAD).

The group of peace activists says its regrets the suffering four years of civil war has inflicted on the people of South Sudan.

“As year 2017 comes to an end, South Sudanese living conditions have continued to mount from bad to worse and have now reached irreparable state,” the group said.

The group of youth also called on IGAD and peace guarantors to hold accountable those responsible for violation of the agreement on cessation of hostilities, hours after it came into effect on Sunday.

Diplomats were quoted saying the next phase of the negotiations would centre on thrashing out a revised power-sharing arrangement leading up to a new date for polls.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than 2 million displaced, aid agencies say, since war broke out in South Sudan over four years ago.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 December 09:22, by Sunday Junup

    You have done your part. let me assure you that he will be release whether Juba like it or not. Economic will force them to release him. Now Juba has no money to pay SA as well as IGAD.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 09:53, by Lenin Bull

    These youth activists are scoundrels and SPLM-IO political activists. They are fully betrayed by their glaring political self-contradiction, childish call/condition for release of Riek to attend peace talks in persons ignoring the capable cadres he sent with full plenipotentiary powers, and urge to other 9 South Sudanese opposition leaders to boycott the coming second and final phase of the talks!

    repondre message

    • 27 December 10:10, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      If going by the deliberations of the HLRF and the intent to attain peace in our country, then the release of Riak as the main signatory of ARCISS 2015 is indispensible. Your ludicrous remarks here are out of place, ill concieved and outright stupid.

      repondre message

      • 27 December 10:32, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        This is what Gerard Prunier opined way back in August. But as you know the process in Ethiopia is being managed by OBSTINATE Ethiopians, fools think something can be achieved by circumventing and isolating Dr. Machar. Let’s see the drama in February 2018.

        https://gerard-prunier.com/2017/08/29/why-riak-machar-should-be-released-from-arbitrary-detention/

        repondre message

        • 27 December 11:11, by jubaone

          Eastern,
          Thank you for the link. Well learned analysts share the same view except for "political idoits" who have refused to contend to matters they way they´re. Riak was signatory and without him to implement the deal is a "dead-born" peace. Again, idiots, fools and lazy thinkers would think otherwise. Riak is the problem and the solution, there´s NO shortcut.

          repondre message

  • 27 December 09:59, by Lenin Bull

    If these childish so called youth activists for peace were real peace activists and nothing else, their simpleton call for Riek’s release should have been " des raisons d’etre" for talking to media but the rebels to bring peace back whether Riek or Kiir are present or not present on the peace talks. Angelina Teny and Makuei can bring us peace if send in good faith by Riek and Salva respectively.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 10:05, by Lenin Bull

    If the other 9 South Sudanese opposition leaders whom these youths are urging to boycott the second final phase of the talks indeed boycott the talks, will there be peace in South Sudan or war, deaths, and destruction will continue to rein? Guys you are not peace activists, you are naked idiot SPLM-IO political activists period. We cannot attach the peace we all desire to Riek or Kiir’s

    repondre message

    • 27 December 14:38, by Eyez

      Lenin Bull
      If you have nothing to say then please shut the fuck up, when will you goons stop trying to discredit the voice of reason?

      These Youth have the right to freedom of speech and above all they’re stating what is obvious and inevitably bound to take course.

      You Jienge better wake up and get with the program ASAP.

      X1

      repondre message

  • 27 December 10:09, by Lenin Bull

    personal/physical presence at the venue of the talks in Addis Ababa unless we don’t know what we are talking about " PEACE" and this will be construed as being an absolute sign of nincompoopery!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



