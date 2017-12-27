 
 
 
UK contributes $43,5 million to WFP operations in Sudan

December 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Wednesday said the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) will contribute $43.5 million in support of its operations in Sudan over the next two years.

JPEG - 17 kb
WFP’s new Sudan Director Mathew Hollingworth (UN photo)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, WFP said it has signed a multi-year funding arrangement with the DFID that will enable it “to continue to support internally displaced people in Darfur who have not had regular access to food for many years”.

“DFID support will also provide WFP food assistance to refugees from South Sudan who reside in Sudan,” the statement added.

“This historic agreement will enable WFP to strengthen our use of market-based assistance and resilience projects in Sudan,” said WFP representative and country director in Sudan Matthew Hollingworth.

For his part, head of DFID in Sudan Christopher Pycroft said: “many people in Sudan live day-by-day, forced from their homes and unable to support their families.”

“This funding will not only help provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance but will also support them to better withstand conflict and climate-related shocks and stresses so that they are able to build healthy and productive lives,” he added

According to the WFP, “more than 1.7 million people will benefit from UK aid through innovative programmes such as Food for Assets, which provides food and vouchers to people as incentives for their participation in capacity-building activities such as water harvesting, infrastructure development and handicrafts”.

DFID has contributed $87.7 million to WFP operations in Sudan since 2012.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

