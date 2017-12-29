 
 
 
South Sudan army deploys former rebel commander in new reshuffle

December 28, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese army (SPLA) has deployed General Dau Aturjong, a former rebel commander, to head its third infantry division in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region.

JPEG - 9.2 kb
General Dau Aturjong (ST)

The division oversees and provides security protection to Warrap and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states, two of South Sudan’s former states expanded into Twic, Aweil East, Aweil and parts of Lol, Gogrial and Tonj states.

The third infantry division under Aturjong also extends military support to the contested Abyei area and parts of the greater Unity region.

The former rebel commander succeeds Dau General Santino Deng Wol who has been promoted and given new assignment as the commander of ground forces at the military headquarters in Bilpam.

The reshuffle comes a week after the Juba government and rebels agreed on a ceasefire mediated by the East African regional bloc (IGAD).

The new changes in the country’s military have, however, been well received by the local population, many of whom have long preferred that the ex-rebel commander remains in active military service, despite his political ambitions to serve in political capacities.

In 2010, Aturjong contested an independent candidate against the incumbent governor, General Paul Malong Awan, whose candidature was approved and supported by the ruling party (SPLM). The outcome of the elections was announced in favour of Awan, despite reports of people either denied to vote in favour of Aturjong, turned away from polling centers or ballots inflated to cover deficit in places where there are wide margins to close.

When Awan was later appointed as the army chief of staff, Aturjong joined the armed opposition faction allied to the country’s former vice president Riek Machar when violence erupted in December 2013. Aturjong later returned to Juba as part of the advance team of the rebels following the signing of the 2015 peace agreement.

He was returned to active military services and deployed to Jonglei, where he was the overall commander of the government’s eighth infantry division. When President Salva Kiir made changes in the top army command of the army, resulting in the promotion of some major Generals to the rank of Lieutenant, Aturjong was moved from Jonglei and taken to Aweil where, Wol, a United States sanctioned and the longest division commander was promoted and given another assignment at the headquarters.

Meanwhile, analysts and observers are keen to underline the changes are parts of the strategies by president Kiir to consolidate his political support base in the area following removal of Awan from army leadership.

(ST)

  • 28 December 20:04, by Khent

    That *traitor* Salva Kiir is rewarding yet another *traitor* ... perpetuating the same cycle of promotion via rebellion. Is there really no other person more deserving of this position than this traitor? What about those that did not join a rebellion led by Khartoum’s former ally? What about them?

    repondre message

  • 28 December 20:19, by jubaone

    Khent,
    Kiirminal thinks very "environmentally", recycling the same old shit allover in the hope these oldies will do something new and different. The more he changes, the more it remains the same. Our youth must wait till these oldies die off. The question is when?

    repondre message

  • 28 December 20:26, by Sunday Junup

    Who will still deny the fact that all Dinka generals belong to Kiir and all SPLA IG Nuer belong to Taban. Gony beliew is now under Taban as well as Nhial Batoang and Pul Jang

    repondre message

  • 28 December 23:37, by The Rhino

    Now we’re talking...,

    This Aturjong was infact embedded by Kiir’s tribal government to kill Machar during July 2016 Juba skirmishes.We all remember that nasty 2016 "Machar’s hunt and get away scenery".Yes,Dau Aturjong soonest he could,defected in the middle of the heat with his bodyguards and entire infantries to the rotten Kiir’s government.He gave interviews to both national and international..

    repondre message

    • 28 December 23:49, by The Rhino

      ...media as to why he took the decision to abandon Machar’s camp,jumped back to the other side at the HOUR.He was quick to respond and escape the immediate onslaught of angry "Nuer’s die hards" who mercilessly wacked tanks,armored vehicles and uniformed Kiir’s soldiers along Juba’s streets and surroundings.We all reflect those awkward moments at J1 and beyond.Now,Kiir and his JCE entity have ....

      repondre message

      • 28 December 23:58, by The Rhino

        ...always been playing chess at the costs of South Sudanese.He/Kiir and his hoodlums will never ever accept any peace in South Sudan if it doesn’t come down to their taste.So,Equatorians,and sloppy Nuers must imprint this fact in their fucking heads!The Dinkas/Jienges always take advantages the moment you think they’re brothers and let them come too close to you.History has always revealed this...

        repondre message

        • 29 December 00:09, by The Rhino

          ...phenomenon time and again,and this will never change!!!The intertribal damage they’ve inflicted to the people of South Sudan is just too big to be handled and solved.We can’t call ourselves a "family"yet.This is a difficult road to repair,as long as we’ve Kiir and his JCE advices leading the country...peace will always remain elusive and difficult to be reached.This is the truth,wether you...

          repondre message

          • 29 December 00:22, by The Rhino

            ...rest tribes of South Sudan like it or not.He and his followers are what profilers and psychiatrists call "Terminal Phase Bipolar Dilapidated Maniacs"(TPBDMs).These are persons characterized by split and diminished realism to objects around them.They always experience acute trips or hallucinations for whatever reasons and trust only those sharing the same fate like themselves.We truly have a...

            repondre message

            • 29 December 00:50, by The Rhino

              ...serious CASE with these chaotic Dinkas and their Jieng republic called South Sudan.As I said, I’m not a big fan of Mr.Machar either but this man surely needs to be very cautious these days, not to make wrong moves or negligences that would cost him his throat. Kiir chased him out of Juba and personally swore and demanded Machar to be apprehended,dead or alive!So, this Dau Aturjong was a pawn...

              repondre message

              • 29 December 00:57, by The Rhino

                ...with hidden agenda and mission.Therefore,Opposition groups must always be ready for any showdown!!!

                repondre message

  • 29 December 00:26, by DO IT

    Those gangs in Juba must be working with CIA. The purely reason they deployed Dau at that region is to contain the Malong’s rebellion in the area and 2nd is to use Aweil to fight each other in the near future as Salva Kiir is doing now with Nuer.

    repondre message

  • 29 December 00:31, by DO IT

    Dau and Malong Awan hate each other more than Kiir and Machar are.. As already happened at the Malong’s hometowns that the SPL-JCE raided his home without warranty first. Sa

    repondre message

    • 29 December 02:55, by Malakal county Simon

      DO it

      It’s a clear mission, Malual-Giernyang vs Malual-Giernyang.... And the blind supporters will still call this unwanted Salva Kiir, a president.... But in true sense, a real president, can not enjoys his peoples butchers one anther.... And where is Queen Paul?? I hope he is not silently poison through what so called, medical check-up!!!!

      repondre message

