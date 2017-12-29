Defence minister reiterate Sudan’s keenness to develop military relations with Russia



December 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - During a meeting with a visiting Russian general, Defence Minister, Awad bin Ouf Thursday said reiterated Sudan’s keenness to develop military relations with Russia.

The official news agency SUNA reported that bin Ouf received Thursday the Russian Army Deputy Chief of Staff Alexander Alexitic who arrived in the country early this week.

The agency didn’t disclose the details or the purpose of the visit but said: "The Minister of Defense expressed their happiness and welcome for this important visit which followed the historic visit of the President of the Republic to Russia recently, and hoped that it would have fruitful results".

The visit of the Russian general comes one month after the visit of President al-Bashir to Russia where he proposed to President Vladimir Putin to build a military base on the Red Sea coast and to reequip the Sudanese army with the Russian weapons including SU-30 fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles.

For his part, the visiting Russian general expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the visit, reaffirming his country’s keenness to strengthen relations with Sudan in the interest of the two countries, Suna said.

Bashir’s offer at the time surprised observers as he denounced in presence of Putin the U.S. policies against his country and request him to prevent Washington from passing new sanctions against his country at the level of the UN Security Council.

Egyptian media recently criticised the rapprochement between Sudan and Turkey particularly the alleged construction of a military base on the Red Sea coastal city of Suakin, a matter that the countries have denied.

(ST)