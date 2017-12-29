 
 
 
South Sudan welcomes defection of rebel commanders

Lt. General Wang Chiok Koryom and four other defector generals speak to reporters in Juba on 29 Dec 2017 (ST Photo)
December 29, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s government on Friday welcomed defection of some rebel commanders, describing the move as a decisive and a positive step towards the realization of peace and return of stability.

Cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomuro said in reaction to the defection that the government welcomes those who defected from armed opposition faction under the command of the former first vice president, Riek Machar.

“Transitional government of national has already declared resolve to end the war and in this context, we welcome the commanders who decided to abandon rebellion and chose peace and unity. The nation deserves peace and stability,” said Elia.

The deputy head of South Sudan diplomatic mission to the United States, Gordon Buay admitted he and the minister of petroleum played a key role in the defection of the commanders, saying it took them more than a week to convince the rebel commanders. But, he did not elaborate on the details of the deal that brought the commanders to switch side.

Ambassador Buay and the military spokesperson of SPLA-IO led by South Sudan’s FVP Taban Deng Gai Dickson Gatluak said in two separate statements that the splinters are five generals and two Nuer prophets from Akobo state.

"The names of the five Generals and two prophets will be announced on SSBC live," said Buay.

However, they mentioned the name of Lt. General Wang Chiok Koryom among those who declared their allegiance to the FVP Taban Deng Gai.

Also, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday Major General Wang Chiok Koryom, former SPLA-IO Commander in the Greater Akoba Area or Lou Nuer area officially announced his defection to Taban faction.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform the public that I have decided to abandon Riek Machar Camp and join His Excellency First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, General Taban Deng Gai, and his Excellency Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan to restore Peace and Unity Among our people” Koryom said.

“For the last 4 years since December 2013, we have seen nothing than failure, hopelessness, despair, deception, and failed leadership of Riek Machar and his wife, Angelina Jany Teny, who continue to lead the faction in his confinement in South Africa.

He further accused Machar of being a disaster who failed to achieve anything except the killing of innocent civilians.

"I am switching my loyalist from Riek Machar to His Excellency First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, General Taban Deng Gai of whom I strongly believe he will restore peace and Unity among all the people of South Sudanese"

(ST)

(ST)

  • 29 December 22:04, by Kush Natives

    Welcome back home from the jungles!

  • 29 December 22:22, by Eastern

    Another nuer jeopardising the future of South Sudan!

    • 30 December 00:22, by Majesty

      No rebel, not one is fighting for a change. They either hate Kiir, Dinka or both with many purely running forth and back to get posts, positions. You and many other losers such as Thomas Cirilo, Peter Gadet Yak will eventually come back with tails between with peace or not. Some atrocities will never be forgiven, either way.

      • 30 December 00:28, by Eastern

        Get this in your thick skull, this kind of back and forth movement in pursuit of culinary and pecuniary benefits will remain a Nuer trait. Equatoria will forever remain the main factor in the the South Sudan’s political equation. Just watch this space!

        • 30 December 06:09, by Majesty

          You want me to some of these Equotoroa, don’t you?

    • 30 December 00:30, by Kush Natives

      Eastern,
      We have no problem with whoever decide to come back, but the idiots bandits Nuers who’re set up by cowards Equatorians to pursue dull and unachievable useless vision. Nuers are always good at use, b/c they don’t sense anything at all. But, all Nuers are stupid, but elements within are deadly finish.

    • 30 December 00:37, by South South

      Eastern,

      Peace, peace and peace. Let’s work for peace. Kiir, Taban and Riek will unite soon in Juba. 2018 is a year for peace in South Sudan.

  • 30 December 00:12, by john locke

    If you morons read and analyze this article right you can tell that based on what buay said he basically bribed those guys to comeback. Why would you trust someone who can easily be brined to switch sides? Riek needs to just boycott the peace talks and just focus on winning militarily on the ground

    • 30 December 00:22, by Kush Natives

      john locke,
      No body really cares about bribe or whatever you’re trying to say here, we only need peace in the country. For those of you and alike who take things in an opposites direction are welcome to stacked in the jungles. What kind of peace are you looking for? What’s it? Does it have a color? Stupid animals! Why always crying of killing? What will then stop killing, if no peace?

  • 30 December 01:06, by john akeen

    SSudan future it’s in the hand of all of SSudanese people not in the hand of 2 or 3 tribes. Welcome back home commanders, from now on you will be called a great commander and smart commander, because you came back home to protect your country from any thieves who might try to steal your SSudanese people launch. No one in this world should eat your country food for free. I know you will protect all

  • 30 December 01:14, by john locke

    This country will see peace only when kiir is killed for the atrocities he caused on the nuer tribes and every other tribe. We will see peace only when we boycott these useless peace talks lead by igad who clearly back kiirs side. Machar made a mistake the first time he trusted igad to go back to juga an almost was killed. It’s time we just fight to the finish

    • 30 December 02:49, by john akeen

      Sorry Mr. John Locke
      peace will come to our country whether you like it or you don’t like it. You can stay in the bush by yourself if you want too. Riek want peace, but if he don’t want peace, than he can stay in SA if he want too. Thank you

  • 30 December 02:01, by lino

    Peace be with and in you defectors. Politicians are quitting the government too:
    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article64365.

  • 30 December 05:26, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Easterner,
    I tell you bro. If these were Equatorians, the whole world would be reverberating with insults and cursed directed to all Equatorians.
    Nuers have a super bonded affinity for food. That’s why the rate of siblicide is high among them. Nuers are on the natural course of self destruction.

  • 30 December 05:56, by Mayendit

    Well, let us welcome them back but guess what, I will not blamed them for going back and forth throughout. Dr. Riek Machar has taught these Southern Sudanese with bad culture of defection and randomly rebellion with no meaningful. Look MP S.L. State has defected to Dr. Riek Machar side when he hear peace while, he has no Idea the outcome of peace process. All his rebels are going to suffers a lot.

  • 30 December 06:14, by Mayendit

    There is no doubt in my mind that, these rebels of Dr. Riek Machar Teny, they are going to leave bad history to their own families which will takes another two centuries to change them. Part of their responsibilities failure from our brothers and sisters within Nuers societies is the role of parents such as fathers, mothers, uncles, Elders and communities leaders. These people will controls them.

