South Sudan welcomes defection of rebel commanders



December 29, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s government on Friday welcomed defection of some rebel commanders, describing the move as a decisive and a positive step towards the realization of peace and return of stability.

Cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomuro said in reaction to the defection that the government welcomes those who defected from armed opposition faction under the command of the former first vice president, Riek Machar.

“Transitional government of national has already declared resolve to end the war and in this context, we welcome the commanders who decided to abandon rebellion and chose peace and unity. The nation deserves peace and stability,” said Elia.

The deputy head of South Sudan diplomatic mission to the United States, Gordon Buay admitted he and the minister of petroleum played a key role in the defection of the commanders, saying it took them more than a week to convince the rebel commanders. But, he did not elaborate on the details of the deal that brought the commanders to switch side.

Ambassador Buay and the military spokesperson of SPLA-IO led by South Sudan’s FVP Taban Deng Gai Dickson Gatluak said in two separate statements that the splinters are five generals and two Nuer prophets from Akobo state.

"The names of the five Generals and two prophets will be announced on SSBC live," said Buay.

However, they mentioned the name of Lt. General Wang Chiok Koryom among those who declared their allegiance to the FVP Taban Deng Gai.

Also, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday Major General Wang Chiok Koryom, former SPLA-IO Commander in the Greater Akoba Area or Lou Nuer area officially announced his defection to Taban faction.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform the public that I have decided to abandon Riek Machar Camp and join His Excellency First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, General Taban Deng Gai, and his Excellency Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan to restore Peace and Unity Among our people” Koryom said.

“For the last 4 years since December 2013, we have seen nothing than failure, hopelessness, despair, deception, and failed leadership of Riek Machar and his wife, Angelina Jany Teny, who continue to lead the faction in his confinement in South Africa.

He further accused Machar of being a disaster who failed to achieve anything except the killing of innocent civilians.

"I am switching my loyalist from Riek Machar to His Excellency First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, General Taban Deng Gai of whom I strongly believe he will restore peace and Unity among all the people of South Sudanese"

