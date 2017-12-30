 
 
 
South Sudan army general vows commitment to adequate security

December 29, 2017 (AWEIL)- A South Sudanese senior military official has pledged to undertake his duties, especially amidst turbulent conditions and the instability in neighbouring states, which has caused increasing security concerns and fears of escalations.

General Dau Aturjong (ST)

The former rebel commander has been appointed this week as a commander of the SPLA third infantry division in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region.

General Dau Aturjong told officers and soldiers at the military headquarters in Wunyiik after taking over the military leadership that the current conditions have imposed challenges on the country and the army in the economic, social and security fields.

He commended the army for continuing to provide adequate security despite the prevailing conditions, reiterating commitment to maintaining its safety and stability.

Dau said that in the next few days, he will work with the other officers to revise all issues related to improving and upgrading capabilities, through organisation, training, arming and planning, taking the necessary measures to that end.

The top area military commander pledged plans to improve and upgrade military-civilian relationship in the area, saying he needs to upgrade relations to friendly and cordial ties.

“Our main source of support and those we are required by the constitution to provide adequate, maximum protection without reservations are civilians and their properties,” said Dau.

He avoided talking politics, instead praised community leadership for the support they have always given the military in the area whenever there is a need for the community and local leadership.

(ST)

  • 30 December 11:23, by Majesty

    Gen. Dau should be cautious, you don’t fix what is not broken. Yes you can alway improve but something can go wrong that would split good old spirit of Division officers and entire Aweil and that region if with unnecessary changes which often disadvantage those people the community consider the best. Peace in Aweil wasn’t given but was made, thanks to our wise chiefs, levelhead and good leadership

    • 30 December 11:34, by Majesty

      ...and Aweil unity demonstrated by Gen Late Lual Riiny, Gen Malong Awan,Gen Deng Wol, among countless. With baton on your hand and Gen Ajonga Mawut, Aweil and Lion Division don’t need radical change or foreign hands and agendas because there’s no problem to fix. Problem is in Juba, WHICH NEEDS CHANGE NOW.

  • 30 December 12:03, by Eastern

    Even Paul Malong who literally flew, had to come down and is now cowered somewhere in Nairobi. Manut Yel Lual, who collected money from Sudanese traders at Warawar market on behalf of his superior, Paul Malong Awan is now hiding like a village chicken thief. Dau Aturjong should just seek some rest as he’s now in his evening years...

