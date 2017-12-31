 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 31 December 2017

Sudan’s president declares state of emergency in N. Kordofan and Kassala

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Saturday has issued a decree imposing a six-month state of emergency in North Kordofan and Kassala states.

The state presidential minister Al-Rashid Haroun on Saturday handed over the presidential decree to the speaker of the parliament Ibrahim Ahmed Omer in preparation to deliberate on it Sunday.

He told reporters the declaration of the state of emergency in North Kordofan was meant to support the disarmament campaign and the need to eradicate the outlaws.

On the other hand, Omer said the state of emergency in the eastern state of Kassala was prompted by security reasons pertaining to the collection of illicit arms as well as combating drugs and human trafficking.

Since August, the Sudanese authorities launched a campaign to collect illegal weapons. The campaign, which would be implemented across the country, began by disarming tribes and civilians in Kordofan and Darfur.

Last week, the Sudanese parliament spokesperson Abdel-Maged Haroun said the council of ministers will lodge a temporary presidential decree to impose the state of emergency in some states to back up collection of illicit weapons

He told reporters the leadership of the parliament discussed measures to establish an ad hoc committee to consider the temporary presidential decree which aims to accommodate the states that have not been included in the disarmament campaign.

Also, there were reports that the state of emergency will be imposed in some of the central states including the capital, Khartoum not for the purpose of supporting the disarmament campaign but to counter possible protests that could erupt against the tough economic measures in the 2018 budget that was deposited to the parliament last week.

However, the State Minister of Finance Abdel-Rahman Dirar said the declaration of the state of emergency has nothing to do with the possible protests against the new economic measures and the expected rise in commodity price.

It is noteworthy that demonstrations broke out in several Sudanese states in September 2013 following the government’s decision to lift fuel subsidies. Rights groups said that at least 200 people were killed but the government put the death toll at 85.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who detains Machar in South Africa? 2017-12-29 21:56:23 By Tor Madira Machier South Sudanese armed and non-armed opposition groups seems to be misrepresenting responsibilities regarding Riek Machar’s confinement in South Africa when at least eight of (...)

In remembrance of a true patriot - George Muras Lomoro 2017-12-29 09:15:24 By Pamela Lomoro Amid South Sudan’s ongoing abyss of violence and ethical decay, in the bleak solitude of the night, I can hear my father’s whispers reassuring, inspiring hope. He was George Muras (...)

What Sudanese People in Darfur Expect in 2018? 2017-12-29 09:08:53 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Sudanese people are not sure of what is hidden in the New Year 2018 under the rule of the despotic regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which is led by the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.