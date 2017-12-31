 
 
 
South Sudan Kiir welcomes ceasefire, rejects foreign pressures

December 30, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan president on Saturday welcomed the signing of the cessation of hostilities and warned that outside powers should not be allowed to impose solutions on the country.

JPEG - 22.7 kb
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (L) looks on as she meets President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir at The President Office in Juba on October 25, 2017 (AFP)

President Kiir made the remarks on Saturday at his residence ahead of talks sponsored by international and regional actors on the future of the war-torn East African state.

In a blunt rejection of moves by the United Nations and international backed mediation to steer the country away from more than three years conflict and return on the path of peace and organize elections, Kiir said South Sudanese should be allowed to solve their problems their own way.

“I have always said this thing will not work. People from outside should not impose decisions and our people have always asked me in various meetings why we always accept what foreign countries impose on us. They are right and I told the minister of cabinet affairs when he went to Addis Ababa to participate in the revitalization forum recently that we should take seriously what our people tell us. And we need to tell those organizing the revitalization that we are no longer open to the idea that someone will come to make peace for us. Our peace will be our peace because it will be made by us, for us,” said Kiir in comments made on Saturday.

The latest broadside against foreign mediation injected another dose of uncertainty into the already cloudy political outlook, which has been experiencing humanitarian crisis since 2013 when political debates within the leadership of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement escalated into violent conflict and turned into civil war.

Different South Sudanese stakeholders will meet next February in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to discuss new ideas for the implementation of the peace agreement. The African Union and IGAD, on their side, will then try to agree on a fresh plan to be presented to the United Nations Security Council seeking its support and endorsement.

The South Sudanese leader was speaking to Dinka council of elders, stressing he would not accept to continue to receive orders from outside to implement decisions.

“We will go into these talks with a clear position. We will not continue to accept orders from outside. We will not do what other people dictate to us. I am not President just to work on someone else’s orders. I am a head of state elected by his people," said Kiir.

Regional mediators backed by international facilitators including the Troika countries and the European Union warned they would seek tough international sanctions on the violators of the outcome of the revitalization forum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 December 23:14, by Eastern

    His usual expression of lack of POLITICAL WILL....

    repondre message

  • 30 December 23:42, by kumkan

    Useless President, the man who never think on his own. where did you get these wrong advices. It was a big mistake that South Sudanese cast their vote on your behave. If votes could have been reversed i would definitely take my vote. go to hell!
    under your leadership, over 20, 000 Nuer where killed,
    the country is declared a fail state
    under your leadership the unknown gunmen is culture norm

    repondre message

  • 31 December 00:46, by john akeen

    Why should I give you a chance to tell me what to do when I’m doing wrong things, if you don’t give me a chance to tell you what to do when you’re doing wrong things? Mr. President, you’re right, it is the time for you Mr. president to show the world that SSudanese people are smart and they know how to fix problems just like other countries around the world who know how to fix their problems

    repondre message

    • 31 December 01:14, by john akeen

      if you know how to fix big problem, that mean you can fix small problem very easy; and that is what we South Sudanese people need to know, or else we will run our country with difficult leaving, even if president Salva Kiir and Riek Machar and Taban Deng and Dr. James Wani and JCE and so on and on politicians are not there anymore. Is good to fix our own problem by ourselves right now>>

      repondre message

      • 31 December 01:30, by john akeen

        or else we won’t be able to fix any problem in the future, I mean 50 to 100 years that it’s coming, because problem is one of them sickness thing that humans has in their life, we all need to be doctors, so we can create medicine against that sickness name problem

        repondre message

  • 31 December 01:35, by Mayendit

    Mr. president Salve Kiir Mayardit. I have been supporting you for all these years as well as many Southern Sudanese has same thing but we are absolutely disappointed because our people continues facing difficulties and nothing new come out from your broken government just same speeches over. Yes, national dialogue is workable. But there is lack of political will, no signs of fixing economic.

    repondre message

    • 31 December 02:34, by john akeen

      Mr. Mayendit
      I’m not attacking you, but I just want to correct something here, you can not fix economic when there is war, economic does not kill people, but war does kill people because it is something with weapon, so that mean war need to be stop first, then economic can be the second thing to be fix

      repondre message

      • 31 December 03:27, by Mayendit

        John Akeen
        First of all, I don’t mine if you attacked me too because I do considering individual right and freedom of expression. To be honest with you Akeen, the economic can be fixed by Ideas even if there is war yet, the leader must find ways to fixing on what is broken in economic system unfortunately, there is no good Ideas from our president. Can you tell me where are Ideas of jobs created?

        repondre message

        • 31 December 04:09, by john akeen

          Ok, you tell me what kind of idea that you have in your mind that can fix economy during the war Mr. Smart, don’t talk about something you don’t even know how to think about

          repondre message

          • 31 December 04:55, by Mayendit

            John Akeen
            I am fully aware that, you are diehard supporting that failing leadership but remember what happened to dictatorship leaders, starting from Saddam Hussein of Iraq in the Middle East and Muammar Mohammed Abu Minyar al Gaddafi of Libya in North Africa. You have no any knowledge about their relatives conditions at this moment and this is why it is important to prevent such a situation.

            repondre message

          • 31 December 04:55, by Mayendit

            John Akeen
            I am fully aware that, you are diehard supporting that failing leadership but remember what happened to dictatorship leaders, starting from Saddam Hussein of Iraq in the Middle East and Muammar Mohammed Abu Minyar al Gaddafi of Libya in North Africa. You have no any knowledge about their relatives conditions at this moment and this is why it is important to prevent such a situation.

            repondre message

          • 31 December 05:07, by Mayendit

            John Akeen.
            Hard mind Idiocy will never understand anything, the country have been mess up by people like you and they will just learn something when things are out of control. I will not generalizing all Gogrialians people because some of them are suffering just like many Southern Sudanese do but I am a certain that, the president’s problems would affects half of Gogrial communities mark that.

            repondre message

  • 31 December 02:47, by lino

    I don’t think any politician asked people of South Sudan what they really need!!! The elections of 2010 expired 2-3 years ago and new mandate is needed to talk on behalf of people!!!

    repondre message

    • 31 December 03:08, by john akeen

      Mr. Lino

      lest stop this war first, then from there I believe there will be nothing that can be expired, because people will be washing who ever want to stay in the office after expiration date. I believe if someone want to stay in the public office after expiration date, then I believe everyone will come out against that person with strong voice

      repondre message

  • 31 December 03:02, by Mayendit

    Well, I think your speech is just like others speeches which you have had said it but later you seem to abandon your statement. You said during Pan-thou capture that, you are not under UN / UNMISS command but in the middle of that night, you orders SPLA to leave. You said your government is not going to allowed Regional Forces to enter South Sudan nation but later you allow them, no trust

    repondre message

  • 31 December 03:05, by DO IT

    Salva Kiir will end up like Gaddafi from IGAD and the international communitys"s hands soon. Salva got away after his attempts assassination to Machar and violented the 2015 peace agreement and now he is voilenting that new peace again.

    repondre message

  • 31 December 03:08, by DO IT

    Those innocent Salva killed in a cold blood are calling him to die in a painful deaths

    repondre message

  • 31 December 03:11, by Betterhumankind Tolife

    Dear All,
    I am with deep concern on current suffering of our innocent people under our current Leadership. The Leadership of President Kiir and Jieng Council of Elders under wrong ideology to dominate the whole South Sudan had opened more rebellions to those who do not want people suffered.

    A good Leader always listen to his people and not to his own tribemen and women whose aim is domination.

    repondre message

  • 31 December 03:18, by Betterhumankind Tolife

    Please see on this article, just with JCE gathering, our Leader chanced mind on recent peace signed and warning all foreign effort whose aim are to restore peace to the country and stop suffering of our innocent people of South Sudan.

    President Kiir being advice now by the Jieng Council of Elders , the peace is new direction only to tortured innocent people and especially non dinka.

    God bless yo

    repondre message

  • 31 December 06:05, by Matooldit

    Mr president,you are a patriot,and love your country, however,if we are failing ourselves not reaching an agreement,then international community has to intervene to safe lives of our people becuase we are part and parcel of that community,as a member of UN we are obliged to rules of games and peace as young SS lady in Canada once wrote: Either we live together as one or all dye together as fools.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



