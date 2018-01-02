 
 
 
Sudan, South Sudan committee to meet in Juba next week

January 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Political and Security Committee (JPSC) between Sudan and South Sudan will meet in Juba on 8 January, said South Sudan’s Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal

JPEG - 24.1 kb
South Sudanese Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal

In statements to the official news agency SUNA, Waal said the JPSC would discuss ways to implement the cooperation agreements signed between the two countries.

He expressed hope that Sudan witnesses security and stability to enhance cooperation between Juba and Khartoum.

The Ambassador further conveyed good wishes of South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit to the Sudanese peoples and leadership on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of Sudan’s independence.

He hoped that Sudan enjoys prosperity and that the anniversary of independence would be an opportunity to achieve development and stability in the country.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

The two countries in March 2013 signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues and accusations of support to rebel groups.

(ST)

