Sudan’s parliament summons Minister over electricity tariff increase

January 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Water Resources and Electricity Muataz Musa would appear before the parliament Tuesday to respond to an urgent question about the recent increase in electricity tariff.

National Assembly building in Omdurman

The Sudanese cabinet last week approved electricity price increase for some segments including the residential areas which consumes over 1500 kilowatts per month.

The National Assembly on Tuesday would listen to the response of the minister to an urgent question from the independent MP Mohamed Ali Mohamed Adam on the price increase.

According to the Ministry of Electricity, the government would continue to subsidize the consumption of residential areas up to 1500 kilowatts per month (about 2300 pounds (SDG)).

Also, the Ministry said it would increase electricity tariff for private universities and hospitals, saying the agricultural sector and small-scale producers won’t be affected by the price rise.

On the other hand, the electricity tariff increase in the industrial sector wouldn’t include the pharmaceutical industry and the refrigeration and ice stores.

It is noteworthy that the government approved the increase in electricity price under the pretext of correcting “distortions” in the tariff.

Sudan lost 75% of its oil reserves after the southern part of the country became an independent nation in July 2011, denying the north billions of dollars in revenues. Oil revenue constituted more than half of Sudan’s revenue and 90% of its exports

Protests erupted in Sudan’s major towns in September 2013 following an announcement by the government that it was reducing subsidies on fuel and other basic commodities, leading to calls for regime change. At least 200 protesters died, 15 of them children and more than 800 others have been detained.

