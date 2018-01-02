 
 
 
Tuesday 2 January 2018

S. Sudan army says associates of ex-army chief fled to Sudan

January 1, 2018 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese army (SPLA) admitted on Monday that associates of General Paul Malong Awan, the former army staff of staff fled the country to neigbouring Sudan.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
Former South Sudan army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan speaks at the presidential palace in Juba, November 16, 2017 (ST)

Lieutenant General Santino Deng Wol, commander of the ground forces told Sudan Tribune that the former Aweil North county commissioner and his Madhol county counterpart fled the country.

The two former officials, according to the army officer, were still in active list in the army with ranks of colonel and lieutenant colonels.

“It is true we have received a report from local people that former Madhol county commissioner Manut Yel Lual and former Aweil North county commissioner Kuol Athuai Hal, are not in the area. We are told they fled the country to an area called Merrem in Sudan,” said Wol.

He added, “We don’t know the reason. The local authorities are investigating the cause”.

The official did not, however, hint on what the army would do to assure the deserted officers of their safety.

In November last year, a South Sudanese military commander said he had defected with more than 200 soldiers to the country’s largest rebel group, amid a showdown between President Salva Kiir and the country’s former military chief of general staff.

Lt. Col. Chan Garang, an ally of Awan, said he defected to fight President Kiir’s regime.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since the young nation seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 January 10:30, by Lenin Bull

    Some war mongers some with criminal records want to cause chaos using the name of King Paul. But let them know that King Paul is not interested mindless destruction of civilians lives and properties. War is not good. King Paul and President Salva Kiir know that too well. These criminals in between will be ashamed of what they are doing and they will return in shame.

    repondre message

  • 2 January 10:34, by Lenin Bull

    The shortest and easiest way to destroy King Paul is to stupidly force him to rebel against his own people and country like Riek, Lam, and Olony and that will have destroyed his good reputation and future leadership prospect. I love King Paul but I don’t like what these young military officers/loyalists are doing.BETRAYAL!!

    repondre message

  • 2 January 10:45, by Lenin Bull

    Sudan is not interested in King Paul for his stand towards mile 14 or Kiir Kou, neither is damned SPLM-IO happy for King Paul’s role in crashing them militarily. These goons trying rebellion in Paul’s name think twice. you will regret for the rest of life if you don’tr stop mindless practice as earlier as today. Leave it to people suffering from neurosis and who are well known to us.

    repondre message

    • 2 January 12:59, by Malakal county Simon

      And you still called him King Paul?? The gogrial just out smart the foolish majority of Malual... it’s up to Queen Paul to decide either to live humiliated, or die like a real King?? The ball is in his hand, and he have to decide!!!

      repondre message

      • 2 January 13:37, by Majesty

        Malakal County Simon,
        I agreed with you. Malong had his chance numerous times including July 16, 2016 at J1 where he should have confined Kiir. Same fad (trend) awaited many other "foolish majority" Aweilians.

        repondre message

    • 2 January 13:13, by Majesty

      Lenin Bull,
      It’s fact Government agents are either killing, jailing, demoting or harassing anyone seemed close to Malong. So it must true someone (s) must be running for his own life. Last month saw two associates unnecessary killed.

      repondre message

      • 2 January 17:42, by Kuch

        Majesty,
        If you believe this piece of trash from SUDAN TRIBUNE, then you fellows might be pretty naive indeed. SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO TAMAZUJ are foreign online tabloids with their own sinister against South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. they don’t even have real reporters inside South Sudan except some South Sudanese who are might need some quick dollars from foreign agents>>>

        repondre message

        • 2 January 17:49, by Kuch

          and these days, SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO TAMAZUJ are financed by Saudi Arabia, but their stories are crafted by the CIA, M16 & other foreign interested agents that want to make South Sudan as unstable as possible----and this is precisely to drive to their regime change business home. But anyway, many South Sudanese are so ignorant, even even you tell them a million times that over 90% stories>>>

          repondre message

          • 2 January 17:56, by Kuch

            that are always posted by SUDAN TRIBUNE are nothing but pure propaganda or fake news. It is a known fact by people in the know that the CIA and other foreign agents have been pressuring & bribing some journalists around the world to write articles on countries that their corporate America & Europe would want a regime change in, purposely to alter the public mood against that regime. Have a look>>>

            repondre message

    • 2 January 13:52, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      Malong is perhaps king 👑 of jienge Aweil but a wayward fugitive for Equatorians and nonjienges. Infact, his associates have no reason to run 🏃 away unless they are opposition or criminals.

      repondre message

  • 2 January 11:03, by James Bol Bol

    My dear southern sudanese , it is good to support peace and development than to support someone/something that will cause harm to the nation .
    We the southern sudanese we are tried of war, we only need peace and love.
    Would not you believe that if we ask God wholeheartedly about peace in our country god will answer us positively?
    My heart fell when i heard a south sudanese citizens defect from the government and go to forest or neighbouring country .
    MAY GOD BLESS SOUTH SUDAN

    repondre message

  • 2 January 12:15, by Sunday Junup

    Every one will run a way from that rotten regime but the problem remain that Dinka always uses Kongkoy meaning they will never fight rotten regime in Juba

    repondre message

  • 2 January 12:16, by Sunday Junup

    Every one will run a way from that rotten regime but the problem remain that Dinka always uses Kongkoy meaning they will never fight rotten regime in Juba

    repondre message

  • 2 January 12:47, by Eastern

    Good riddance! Manut Yel Lual will meet in the Sudan Sudanese traders he OVER TAXED at Warawar border market. They say what goes around comes around. THAT IS THE PAIN OF PLAYING SHYLOCK!

    repondre message

    • 2 January 14:05, by South South

      Eastern,

      These are individuals, we should not waste time talking about them. Peace is coming in 2018.

      repondre message

      • 2 January 17:27, by Eastern

        South South,

        Right. The problems of South Sudan are due to INDIVIDUALS not agreeing to work together for a stable country. Don’t dismiss the associates of Malong as mare individuals.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



Latest Comments & Analysis


Make 2018 a year of decisive action 2018-01-02 06:47:35 By Peter Adwok Nyaba The Republic of South Sudan is in deep social, economic and political crises. There seems no exit out of this situation except by complete destruction and transformation of (...)

Is revitalization of peace in South Sudan credible? 2017-12-31 20:27:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Countries are created in line with international treaties and norms, and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the deciding factor for any organized society that wants (...)

Who detains Machar in South Africa? 2017-12-29 21:56:23 By Tor Madira Machier South Sudanese armed and non-armed opposition groups seems to be misrepresenting responsibilities regarding Riek Machar’s confinement in South Africa when at least eight of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
