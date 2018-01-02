 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 2 January 2018

S. Sudan rebels unveil members of peace monitoring body

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 1, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar on Monday unveil members of the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) who are to be part of the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), the body that monitors the cessation agreement.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel on Monday confirmed the decision taken by the exiled armed opposition leader.

“Yes, the Leadership and the Commander in Chief of the SPLA-IO Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon has put in place a body of monitors from amongst the SPLA-IO forces at Sector and Division Levels to monitor and report all violations of the agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian access,” said Lam.

The armed opposition-formed CTSAMM, he said, came into effect on 31 December 2017 and that the body will continue until SPLM/A-IO members are nominated for the restructured (CTSAMM).

“These officers shall receive and work with visiting delegations of the regional and international members of CTSAMM in their respective locations of deployment in the SPLM/A-IO controlled areas,” stressed Lam.

Meanwhile the armed opposition leader, now exiled in South Africa, has urged both the international and regional monitoring groups to reach out to areas under SPLA-IO forces control in order to document any violations of the agreement on cessation of hostilities.

South Sudan’s warring factions have each traded accusations against each other for violations, despite signing a ceasefire deal on 21 December as part of the revitalization of the 2015 peace accord.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Make 2018 a year of decisive action 2018-01-02 06:47:35 By Peter Adwok Nyaba The Republic of South Sudan is in deep social, economic and political crises. There seems no exit out of this situation except by complete destruction and transformation of (...)

Is revitalization of peace in South Sudan credible? 2017-12-31 20:27:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Countries are created in line with international treaties and norms, and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the deciding factor for any organized society that wants (...)

Who detains Machar in South Africa? 2017-12-29 21:56:23 By Tor Madira Machier South Sudanese armed and non-armed opposition groups seems to be misrepresenting responsibilities regarding Riek Machar’s confinement in South Africa when at least eight of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.