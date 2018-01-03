Sudan’s foreign relations “based on joint interests”: Ghandour

January 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A senior diplomat at Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Tuesday said his country’s foreign policy isn’t based on engagement in regional or international axes but seeks to achieve common interests through joint cooperation.

In recent months, Sudan has made some moves that were seen as inconsistent and contradictory to what has been perceived as the country’s declared foreign policy.

State Foreign Minister Atta al-Manan Bakhit said Sudan’s foreign relation “is based on the joint interests not the policy of axes”.

He told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) that Khartoum pursues a balanced foreign policy that takes into consideration the interests of the country and meets aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Bakhit pointed out that Sudan seeks to continue its active role among the international community to achieve regional peace, saying relations with the neighbours has witnessed significant improvement.

He vowed that Sudan would continue to open up to the regional and international community in order to achieve political and economic integration in all fields.

Following the visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Khartoum last week, the Egyptian media and a Saudi newspaper slammed an alleged Sudanese - Turkish deal to build a military naval base on Sudan’s Red Sea coast island of Suakin.

They pointed that it aims to destabilise the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi who removed from power the Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.

Observers in Khartoum saw the media attack in the Egyptian media and Saudi newspaper as a coordinated campaign by the anti-Qatar alliance countries on the government of President al-Bashir.

Also, the U.S. Administration last October permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

However, during his first visit to Russia since he came to power in 1989, President Omer al-Bashir last November asked President Vladimir Putin to support his country against American plans against Sudan accusing Washington of planning to divide the country into five states.

(ST)