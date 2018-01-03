Two militiamen injured in clashes with IDPs in South Darfur

January 2, 2018 (NYALA) - Two elements from the government militia Rapid Support Forces (SRF) have been seriously wounded in clashes with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Monday at Otash camp, some three kilometres east of South Darfur State capital, Nyala.

Fighters from the Rapid Support Forces sit in an armed vehicle in Nyala, south Darfur, displaying weapons they say they captured from the Justice and Equality Movement rebels on May 13, 2015 (AFP Photo/Ashraf Shazly)

Deputy Chairman of IDPs and Refugees Association Adam Abdalla Idris told Sudan Tribune Tuesday the clashes occurred after two RSF elements refused to pay for a meal had eaten at a restaurant inside the camp, forcing the restaurant owner to inform the camp police.

He added the police sought to arrest the RSF elements but they resisted their orders and fired at them until they ran out of ammunition.

“Then a group of IDPs attacked [the two RSF elements] and harshly beat them, causing them serious injuries,” said Idris

According to Idris, the police barely pulled off the two elements of the hands of the IDPs and rushed them to hospital.

He pointed out that the situation at the camp is calm but expressed fear of a possible revenge by the RSF, calling on the government to enhance police presence in the camp to prevent targeting of IDPs.

A reliable source told Sudan Tribune the North Nyala Police hasn’t completed the filing of the charges because the injured RSF elements are being treated.

He added the security organs are monitoring the conditions closely to deal with any kind of lawlessness situation.

In 2014, the presence of RSF in North Kordofan state capital of El-Obeid drew widespread condemnation from residents who accused it of spreading terror.

These forces were blamed for looting commercial markets and killing of a merchant in El-Obeid leading to massive protests across the city.

Also, in 2014 the RSF recruits in Sulait camp clashed with residents of Hattab village in Khartoum North leading to the intervention of the Sudanese army.

The RSF militia was originally mobilised by the Sudanese government to quell the insurgency that broke out in Sudan’s western region of Darfur in 2003.

Last year, the Sudanese parliament passed RSF Act which integrates the notorious militia in the Sudanese army and provides that its commander is appointed by the President of the Republic.

