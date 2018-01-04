Dinka elder says foreign mediation is not substitute for homegrown solution

My message is for the people of South Sudan. If you true, true love your people and the people of South Sudan, you do not need foreign intervention to make peace for you. The peace that they will bring to you is from their mouths which were made in their respected countries. You the people of South Sudan need to learn and understand that foreigners do not want peace in South Sudan, they are just increasing segregation of uneducated South Sudanese and increasing their interests. The foreigners are just creating many problems for both the government and the people of South Sudan, telling the government of South Sudan that they are misleading when in fact the government of South Sudan is working day and night to restore peace and order in the country through national dialogue.

The best solution to our problem is the national dialogue because any citizen can jump in and discuss the problem with his or her brother. you ask your sister and brother, what is the problem?What happened? What was the misunderstanding between you and me? The reason we ask those questions is that South Sudanese are one people and their land is much higher than foreigners’ land. All of us must work harder so that we can understand each other and bring peace to our homeland. A lasting peace will never be returned to our homeland by someone else, in fact, that is the problem.

We have a culture of believing someone else from outside. We always think that the foreigners are telling the truth when in fact they are not. This culture or religion of believing and worshiping foreigners must stop. It is furthering our long-suffering.

All of you must understand that the people whom you want to make peace for you are the most educated. They have expertise in both psychology and manipulation of the people whom they think are weak in mind. The foreigners believe that they are the kings and they see a country full of milk and honey, but nobody is living in that country.

Those foreigners have a plan for the future of South Sudan. It is a long-term plan, and they want to take over South Sudan someday. Someday, they will control everything and take it out of South Sudan, and you will be left empty-handed. That is their belief but we have to deny them because the country belongs to all of us. Please, let us find our home ground peace where every south Sudanese can participate to find a peaceful solution to our problem. We need to change that attitude of hatred of one another so that we can have a long-lasting peace.

Peace and happy new year, we hope to change this year and bring peace to our beloved country so that nobody can be humiliated by foreigners. According to research, foreigners are humiliating and even killing the people of South Sudan across the globe, no proper treatment for the people of South Sudan.