Dinka elder says foreign mediation is not substitute for homegrown solution

President Salva Kiir Kiir with members of the Dinka (JIENG) Council of Elders in March 2015 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

January 3, 2018 (JUBA)- A prominent elder of the Jieng (Dinka) Council of elders said Wednesday foreign mediation with foreign interest will not be a substitute for the homegrown solution.

Joshua Dau Diu said foreign interventions have allowed south Sudanese to undermine the role of traditional institutions and have now resorted to taking simple issues to outside world due to mistrust.

“Hatred, suspicions and fear of each other have grown to an extent South Sudanese no longer listen to themselves. They fail to talk and listen to themselves. That is whenever there is any issue, they rush to call for foreign interventions and what they do not know is that foreign bodies which they think they are experts of our matters, go and come back to us and they let us know our problem then they come back to us with a proposal to resolve our issues,” explained Dau.

"What our people don’t know these foreign bodies do not know our background and the way we use to solving differences. Our way of solving these differences is the great assets we have and this is why I always say there can never a substitute to a homegrown solution because the solution will be found within traditional and cultural system,” he said

South Sudan, according to Dau, does not need intervention or foreign troops, who are bent on toppling the government but it rather needs the international community to support the Transitional Government of National Unity to consolidate peace in order to restore decent livelihoods to people.

South Sudanese President Salva kiir and the members of his government used to affirm their rejection of regional and international pressures saying they do not accept any new negotiation or attempt to amend the signed peace agreement.

They say the national dialogue process initiated by President Kiir should pave the way for national reconciliation among South Sudanese without any foreign intervention.

The Jieng is seen as an advisory tribal mechanism for President Kiir but also a mediation body to settle inter Dinka disputes. Recently they mediated a reconciliation between Kiir and his former army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan.

(ST)

  • 4 January 00:43, by South South

    Foreigners can help us to reach peace, but they cannot impose on us anything. This means, people of South Sudan need to sit down and solve their problems, otherwise, suffering of our people will be very long.

  • 4 January 00:57, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Now JCE is shaken by the outlook of revitalisation of ARCSS. They probably think the basic foundation of monopolising political power of ethnic apartheid is about to be got rid of. That is why there is this outcry. They should know that raping, maiming, mass murder of people under their traditional mechanism of problem resolution is an international crime and deserves a whip.

  • 4 January 02:20, by Nairobimitot

    My message is for the people of South Sudan. If you true, true love your people and the people of South Sudan, you do not need foreign intervention to make peace for you. The peace that they will bring to you is from their mouths which were made in their respected countries. You the people of South Sudan need to learn and understand that foreigners do not want peace in South Sudan, they are just increasing segregation of uneducated South Sudanese and increasing their interests. The foreigners are just creating many problems for both the government and the people of South Sudan, telling the government of South Sudan that they are misleading when in fact the government of South Sudan is working day and night to restore peace and order in the country through national dialogue.

    The best solution to our problem is the national dialogue because any citizen can jump in and discuss the problem with his or her brother. you ask your sister and brother, what is the problem?What happened? What was the misunderstanding between you and me? The reason we ask those questions is that South Sudanese are one people and their land is much higher than foreigners’ land. All of us must work harder so that we can understand each other and bring peace to our homeland. A lasting peace will never be returned to our homeland by someone else, in fact, that is the problem.
    We have a culture of believing someone else from outside. We always think that the foreigners are telling the truth when in fact they are not. This culture or religion of believing and worshiping foreigners must stop. It is furthering our long-suffering.

    All of you must understand that the people whom you want to make peace for you are the most educated. They have expertise in both psychology and manipulation of the people whom they think are weak in mind. The foreigners believe that they are the kings and they see a country full of milk and honey, but nobody is living in that country.

    Those foreigners have a plan for the future of South Sudan. It is a long-term plan, and they want to take over South Sudan someday. Someday, they will control everything and take it out of South Sudan, and you will be left empty-handed. That is their belief but we have to deny them because the country belongs to all of us. Please, let us find our home ground peace where every south Sudanese can participate to find a peaceful solution to our problem. We need to change that attitude of hatred of one another so that we can have a long-lasting peace.
    Peace and happy new year, we hope to change this year and bring peace to our beloved country so that nobody can be humiliated by foreigners. According to research, foreigners are humiliating and even killing the people of South Sudan across the globe, no proper treatment for the people of South Sudan.

    • 4 January 04:04, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Excellent points patriot of South Sudan. I consent with you. The peace must comes from within not from outside. We know what we want for our country and our people, but greed, tribal, and politics are destroying us. We all South Sudanese and it is our land, but the above mentioned things are killing us. It is time for Unity and country-hood.

      • 4 January 04:41, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

        Dinka’s council of elders are doing nothing on South Sudanese civil war, what they are contributing is the end of South Sudan into the ash.
        This is interest of JCE just to execute their ambitious.

    • 4 January 05:45, by William

      Nairobimitot, you are right and if South Sudanese and government officials understand as you understand, they will come out tomorrow with permanent solution.

  • 4 January 06:47, by Sunday Junup

    The need for foreign intervention was started by Jieng Council of Evil (JCE) when they invited UPDF, JEM, SPLA-N, Egypt, China and Rwanda to fight a long side Salva Kiir Militia otherwise this issue could be solved long time a go by South Sudanese. It is too late to cry after you rely on bribing IGAD to keep you on power. Nuer a lone would topple Juba regime in 2014 even if you own Nuerwew

    • 4 January 07:01, by William

      Nuer a lone would topple Juba regime in 2014 even if you own Nuerwew. Brother, try to be logic. Nuer to topple South Sudan government doesn’t make sense. I think for Nuer been claiming the problem of South Sudan keep Kiir continue to make a mess. Nuer should learn how to work together instead of themselves.

  • 4 January 06:52, by Joker Wizard

    We know THREE arms of Government, some one should truly help me, the Jeng Council of Elders falls under which arm of the government? or any article in the current constitution mentioned the JCE. Who are they to take on behalf of South Sudan’s people. As a failed tribal elders, they should be discussing and uniting the south Sudanese people - Dinkas dying in WB-el-Ghazal region on daily basis.

