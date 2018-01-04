 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 4 January 2018

Inter-communal peace conference kicks off in Tonj state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 3, 2018 (WAU) – An inter-communal peace conference, which targets the Thiik and Ngap-Agok communities commenced in South Sudan’s Tonj state on Wednesday.

PNG - 26.3 kb
The map of Warrap state in red

The conference under the theme: “Togetherness as our tradition”, brought together youth, intellectuals, traditional leaders, government officials, religious leaders and civil society activists.

South Sudan’s deputy ambassador to Ghana, Clement Deng Akech said peace is a collective responsibility of the society and the government, which belongs to everyone, will bring peace in society.

“My message to all these involved communities is that let this year of 2018 be a year of peace, no one could think of his or her neighbour as an enemy, we need all to enjoy peace and harmony,” said Akech.

He urged the Thiik community and their neighbors to accept peace in the New Year.
“Killing of our selves is not the solution to problems that one may think, but accepting dialogue is the only way to peace in our Country,” said the diplomat.

Meanwhile Akech decried the recent fighting between Thiik and Jel- Wau communities in Tonj state that claimed several lives.

“With peace, children could go to school and developmental projects could be realized in the area,” stressed the diplomat.

In recent weeks, the Thiik and Jel- Wau communities in Tonj satte have been involved in a serious fighting in which over 40 people were reportedly killed with several others injured during the fights.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who will pay the price of Sudan Suakin’s concession to International Islamic Movement? 2018-01-03 10:00:21 by Hussien Arko Minawi Following the controversial visit of the Turkish president, Mr Erdogan to Sudan, whole the region turned into media uproar and stirred up all the discontent in the Middle (...)

Make 2018 a year of decisive action 2018-01-02 06:47:35 By Peter Adwok Nyaba The Republic of South Sudan is in deep social, economic and political crises. There seems no exit out of this situation except by complete destruction and transformation of (...)

Is revitalization of peace in South Sudan credible? 2017-12-31 20:27:06 By Duop Chak Wuol Countries are created in line with international treaties and norms, and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the deciding factor for any organized society that wants (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.