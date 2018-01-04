Inter-communal peace conference kicks off in Tonj state

January 3, 2018 (WAU) – An inter-communal peace conference, which targets the Thiik and Ngap-Agok communities commenced in South Sudan’s Tonj state on Wednesday.

The map of Warrap state in red

The conference under the theme: “Togetherness as our tradition”, brought together youth, intellectuals, traditional leaders, government officials, religious leaders and civil society activists.

South Sudan’s deputy ambassador to Ghana, Clement Deng Akech said peace is a collective responsibility of the society and the government, which belongs to everyone, will bring peace in society.

“My message to all these involved communities is that let this year of 2018 be a year of peace, no one could think of his or her neighbour as an enemy, we need all to enjoy peace and harmony,” said Akech.

He urged the Thiik community and their neighbors to accept peace in the New Year.

“Killing of our selves is not the solution to problems that one may think, but accepting dialogue is the only way to peace in our Country,” said the diplomat.

Meanwhile Akech decried the recent fighting between Thiik and Jel- Wau communities in Tonj state that claimed several lives.

“With peace, children could go to school and developmental projects could be realized in the area,” stressed the diplomat.

In recent weeks, the Thiik and Jel- Wau communities in Tonj satte have been involved in a serious fighting in which over 40 people were reportedly killed with several others injured during the fights.

(ST)