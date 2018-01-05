 
 
 
S. Sudan government accuses rebels of violating ceasefire

January 4, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) has accused the armed opposition forces of violating the ceasefire signed on 21 December 2017.

Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside of the capital Juba on April 14, 2016. (AFP Photo)

The SPLA spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, said fighters loyal to former vice president, Riek Machar and ex-deputy chief of staff for logistics Thomas Cirilo carried out coordinated out attacks in several places in the country.

The military, he said, recorded eight violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement from different parts of the country since it was signed in Addis Ababa.

These violations have resulted in the government forces clashing with a number of armed groups across the country between Christmas and New Year’s period, he said.

Koang claimed 25 people, including 15 civilians were killed in the various clashes.

“The violations included six attacks on SPLA’s defensive positions in Yei River State and Northern Liech. The places are Yundu, Mbasi, Morobo, Wath-Nyoania, Thou-Maan-gor and Koch,” stressed the military spokesperson.

“We had two road ambushes at Napotpot and one between Ngauro and Kapoeta,” he added.

COUNTER ACCUSATIONS

Meanwhile, the armed opposition forces claimed government troops intend to attack their position in Upper Nile state under the pretext of first vice president, Taban Deng Gai’s visit to the area.

“The leadership of the SPLM/A-IO would want to bring to the attention of IGAD and International Community that this is a violation of the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities. The regime is to be held responsible for any resumption of hostilities in these states,” said the armed opposition’s spokesperson, Paul Lam Gabriel.

“The SPLA-IO calls on IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] and international community to call spade a spade. Juba should respect the cessation of hostilities signed on 21st of December in Addis Ababa- Ethiopia by parties,” he added.

(ST)

  • 5 January 08:12, by Lenin Bull

    War or fighting and death of both combatants and innocent civilians have resumed because of this damned thing called revitalization of peace. It was correctly predicted that people behind revitalization are not happy with the fact that rebels are militarily defeated and guns were falling silent in South Sudan. Now look at what is happening!! SPLM/SPLA-IO is back into the boxing ring again.

    • 5 January 10:03, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      How I wish the IGAD and International community would investigate and come out with the fact finds of who is violating ceasefire between the government and SPLA-IO. That is how South Sudanese hope for peace in 2018 fade away. We seemed to have no leaders in South Sudan, we seemed to have no good mediators for peace in South Sudan. Bringing Peace in S.S is a project 4 IGAD, UN & regional countries.

      • 5 January 17:17, by William

        Rumbek, The IGAD with their so called international community investigate non since they are sponsor of this war. They are 100% against South Sudan stability because they have huge beneficial in this war. South Sudanese themselves have to come out with permanent solution. Nobody can do good things for you. Greedy leaders fail our nation.

  • 5 January 08:13, by Malakal county Simon

    May God punish those old leaders of South Sudan for being against the peace, and playing with blood of our innocent people’s!!!!

  • 5 January 08:18, by Lenin Bull

    Please, South Sudanese people accept each as one people free and equal in dignity and rights and make peace among yourselves. Don’t allow foxes in the region and from far away lands to play you one against the other for their own selfish interests. Deprive of them of their well known strategy by just simply making your peace within South Sudan. Ethiopian politicians/businessmen have become rich.

    • 5 January 17:41, by Kuch

      Lenin Bull,
      Some South Sudanese are either ignorant or foolish to know that the greatest conspiracy being played against our country by the criminal entities like the US, the UK, the UN, NGOs & some of their lackey allies like here ethiopia in our own region is pretty dirty & is not going to end very well as far as I am concerned. My clueless detractors on this web site would call me mentally>>>

      • 5 January 17:49, by Kuch

        disordered guy since I am attacking their US, the UK, their UN & their creepy NGOs gods, but l will never heed these fools anyway. So long as there some countries who have taken our country & our people hostage and appoint themselves "TROIKA countries" And they are treating our country like our country is their colony & our people as their subjects. And these troika countries>>>

        • 5 January 17:54, by Kuch

          have selected some of their lackeys in our so-called IGAD as their indirect conduits to rule & colonize our country & our people, we are not going to have any peace any time soon. All that bullshits being peddled over in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa has nothing to do with with South Sudanese people’s peace---it all about the US, the UK, the UN, NGOs & the likes of ethiopia>>>

          • 5 January 18:01, by Kuch

            and other criminals that we can walk over in our region who are playing balls with our country & our people. And this is made possible by our traitors like Rebecca Nyandeng, Lam Akol, Riek Machar & the so-called former detainees. These traitors are being held up in foreign countries by these so-called troika countries & they are using them as their bargaining cards to crawl their evil selves>>>

            • 5 January 18:06, by Kuch

              into our country. But the US & her allies are playing with fire. The US & her allies usual dirty intrigue isn’t going to work. There some of us who have an absolute contempt to anything that is connected to evil white Americans & English people and we will make sure that the evils are not welcome into our country again>>>

              • 5 January 18:11, by Kuch

                As I have written over & over again on this web site, that the US was given the first priority over other countries to come & invest in our country right after our country’s independence since the US was considered by the South Sudanese people as a country that had stood with our country & our people during our trying times. But the US investors flatly turned down the then govt of South Sudan>>>

                • 5 January 18:16, by Kuch

                  invitation to come & invest in our country by citing lack of infrastructures in our country for the US investors to come & invest in them. But when the then govt of South Sudan asked the Chinese investors to come & invest in our country & the Chinese agreed---the US became furious & wanted a regime change & that how the evils nudged their Riek Machar & Co. to stage the 2013 foiled coup>>>

                  • 5 January 18:27, by Kuch

                    But now that US, the UK & their allies regime change business didn’t go as they had planed. They have resorted to blackmails & coercion to the current govt of Salva Kiir. And the same US, the UK their allies think, that they can use their dirty intrigues by recycling the same old traitors & thieves like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Rebecca Nyandeng & the so-called former detainees back to the govt>>>

                    • 5 January 18:33, by Kuch

                      back to the same govt & country they almost wrecked up in the first place. And some South Sudanese fools are not reading in between the lines that the same old idiots being used by countries & their blackmails & bargaining cards are just the same thieves with the ones in the current govt. I for one, would support the current govt because however, they had messed up with our country, they are not>>

                      • 5 January 18:39, by Kuch

                        selling our country to evil corporate America, Europe & their allies. I just don’t understand how the US, the UK & their allies think really. They think would bring their traitors they are holding them hostage in foreign countries as their bargaining chips & put them back to their old positions. And the US, the UK & their allies can come & plunder our country through these sellout traitors?>>>

                        • 5 January 18:45, by Kuch

                          Do the US, the UK & their allies understand that should they imposed their traitors into our throats again like what they did in 2015 with their then so-called ARCISS that the evils drafted in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa & thought their bullsh*ts was implementable. Some South Sudanese have closed their minds, but our country is going to be worse than Somalia & that is what our>>>

                          • 5 January 18:51, by Kuch

                            enemies both here in our own region & their masters from the US, the UK & their allies. Let US, the UK & their bring their traitors & push them into our throats & some of us who have attitude towards anything to do with the evil corporate America, the UK & their dirty intrigues would just take up our arms & fight their traitors---it is this simple>>>

                            • 5 January 18:58, by Kuch

                              National dialogue is the best way to resolve our country’s problems. But since the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creep allies don’t an influence over. They are using intrigues in those hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa. But the US, the UK & her allies have been honestly informed, they are wasting their time & our times. South Sudanese people’s peace>>>

                              • 5 January 19:01, by Kuch

                                would not be dictated onto by some foreign countries with their sinister project against our country & our people.

    • 5 January 18:08, by Joseph Canada

      How does South Sudanese accept each other as equal when the Dinka think they are more Equal than others? What do you call the Government where Uneducated person is the head of a PHD person just because a brother put him in the Position? How would you call the Government whose one tribe Occupies more important Positions than the other 63 tribes? No one love to day but they are forced to by this.

  • 5 January 12:26, by Sunday Junup

    Juba said the other day that there were no present of rebel, why cry today?

  • 5 January 12:57, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    +Juba is trying to create reasons for their most favoured war of occupation. They are high on aggression mode while blaming the opposite side for violations of CoH agreement. Juba has not changed her style of misinformation and lies.

