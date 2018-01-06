 
 
 
President Kiir deeply saddened by death of Ambassador Kuol

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

January 5, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir said he was deeply saddened by the death of Kuol Alor Kuol South Sudan Ambassador to UN institutions in Geneva stressing that his death is a great loss for South Sudan and its people.

The late Ambassador Kuol died in December 2017 and his body was repatriated to the country in early January 2018. Officials attributed the cause of his death to a heart attack.

He and foreign Minister come from the same family and are native of the disputed Abyei region.

“This is a very sorrowful occasion for one talk over it and as I was joking with my brother Deng Alor when he broke the news to me on Wednesday, soon after the demise of our ambassador. He came to me in my office to inform me about the death of Ambassador (Kuol Alor Kuol). I told him, Deng, if God ask people and asked me who from this family, I would have him told to take you. He asked me how my brother, can you wish me death, I said yes, Ambassador Kuol does not deserve to die at this time,” said president Kiir.

“We needed him,” he added.

The president said he decided to leave the prayer services because he did not want to stay looking at the picture and portrait of the late for he would not have the courage to stay without breaking into tears for the loss of the ambassador

“I cannot tolerate looking at the photo while sitting quietly. I would have cried, although I would not have cried loudly, I would have shed tears. I want to tell the family that the loss is not yours alone, it is a loss to all, he said.

The president described late Ambassador Kuol who died in Geneva, Switzerland, as the representative of the government to the office of the United Nations, was a great man and someone with whom they have no difference.

Foreign affairs Minister Deng Alor Kuol, who comes from the disputed area, could not accompany and attend the burial as the United Nations interim force in Abyei could not include his name on the list of those who would go for burial services.

(ST)

  • 6 January 08:56, by southsudan

    My condolence to the family of late Ambassador Kuol. Sorry for the loss and may God rest his soul in eternal peace.

    As for Kiir, I do not think you are deeply sorry. How many have you killed since you started this senseless war? Did you ever one day feel any remorse for all the deaths that you are accountable for?

    repondre message

  • 6 January 08:57, by southsudan

    I cannot imagine how you even sleep, eat and drink while your people are in the refugee camps and some are internally displaced and sleeping under trees. Just thing about that – When you go to bed think about that little child who has not bed to sleep on, when you sit on that table to eat that best meal, think about the little child who has nothing to eat,

    repondre message

  • 6 January 08:58, by southsudan

    I could go on and on but it will not make any difference. I am not going to stop speaking. My friends it is time for us to speak out with one voice for the poor and the suffering people of South Sudan – It is time to stand up for the rights of the suffering people of South Sudan. We need peace in South Sudan. Thanks and God Bless you all

    repondre message

    • 6 January 10:32, by Malakal county Simon

      He (Deng Alor)came to me in my office to inform me about the death of Ambassador (Kuol Alor Kuol). I told him, Deng, if God ask people and asked me who from this family, I would have him told to take you.

      So basically, Kiir want Deng Alor dead instead of his late brother right?? Somebody need to tells Kiir that is only and only God, have the power determines when a person can die....

      repondre message

      • 6 January 17:27, by dinkdong

        ...or people would have ask God to take him (Kiir) instead of one of the 50 thousands plus that have died in the war.

        repondre message

