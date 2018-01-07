 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 7 January 2018

Sudan shut down border with Eritrea

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

RSF fighters deployed in Kassala State on Thursday 4 January 2018 (ST Photo)

January 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government on Saturday has closed its borders with Eritrea amid heightened security.

On Thursday, Sudan deployed thousands of government militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters to the eastern state of Kassala on the border with Eritrea.

In statements to the official news agency SUNA on Friday, Kassala State governor Adam Jama’a denied that Sudan has decided to close the border crossings with Eritrea.

However, hours after his statements, Jama’a issued a decision to shut down the border crossings with the eastern neighbour, saying the move was based on the presidential emergency order.

The decision provides for “the closure of all border crossings with the State of Eritrea as of the evening of 5 January 2018 and until further directives were issued”.

Sudan Tribune has learnt on Saturday that a high-level security meeting was held in Kassala amidst heightened security.

According to reliable sources, the Sudanese government has assembled a significant number of troops and SRF elements from the various units across the country and dispatched them to the eastern border.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir last week issued a decree imposing a six-month state of emergency in North Kordofan and Kassala states.

The government said the decision was prompted by security reasons pertaining to the collection of illicit arms as well as combating illegal drugs and human trafficking.

Sudan’s First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih last month paid a two-day visit to Asmara in which he discussed bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam and its impact on Sudanese water security 2018-01-07 06:17:07 Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam and its impact on Sudanese water security By Saifeldin Yousif Saeed National security no longer refers only to the power of the military state, but also to its (...)

Sayed Bona Malwal: A Sudanese Desperately Dreaming of Re-annexing South Sudan to Sudan 2018-01-06 20:16:59 By Justice Deng Biong Recently, Sayed (Mr. in Arabic) Bona Malwal held a press conference in Khartoum on December, 4th, 2017, where he said, inter alia, that Abyei is part of Sudan and that it (...)

When it comes to Sudan, Europe is proving as xenophobic as Trump’s America 2018-01-06 06:39:49 By Eric Reeves Nothing in this extraordinarily revealing article that is truly new. Having worked on dozens of asylum cases in Europe in recent years, I’ve seen the increasing determination to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.