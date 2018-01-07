South Sudan rebels disown Juba attack after claiming responsibility



January 6, 2018 (JUBA) - The military leadership of the main armed opposition under the overall command and leadership of the former First Vice President Riek Machar, has denied playing a role in the recent attack on Juba, backtracking claims made by one of its commanders to have coordinated with some government units to cause fighting in the capital of South Sudan.

Juba town, the capital of the young nation, witnessed a heavy exchange of gunfire in multiple locations on Thursday night, causing panic and forcing civilians to flee for safety after the eruption of fighting in western parts of the town.

The fighting, believed to have been instigated by the defection of soldiers loyal to the former Chief of Staff, Paul Malong Awan, started with a few random gunshots near the United Nations compound in the evening of January 4th, 2017. It later intensified between 11:20 pm and midnight and subsided after deployment of huge government forces to the area and withdrawal from the town of the fighters to the bush.

The “heavy machine gunshots” were reported by residents of Jebel Dinka, Gurei, Gudele, Lemon Gaba and Rock City.

Spokespersons of the government and its army on Friday admitted that fighting had erupted between the army units reinforced by rebels who infiltrated the town disguised as ordinary civilians, resulting in some deaths but the attackers were later driven out by the government forces and the calm had been restored.

Col. Chan Garang Lual, an associate of the former chief of army staff who rebelled in protest of the treatment given to him by the government and joined the SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar, claimed their forces participated in the attack inside Juba town. Lual told Sudan Tribune on Friday that the attack was a demonstration of their ability and capability to take Juba if the government does not stop launching attacks on their positions.

But in a statement released on Saturday, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel SPLA-IO Deputy Military Spokesperson denied any responsibility and instead blamed the government, saying it was an attempt to derail implementation of the ceasefire agreement

“The accusation made by the Juba regime’s Spokesperson Gen Lul Ruai that Lt Col. Chan Garang attacked a government post in Juba on 4/01/2018 at about 10:00 pm is absolutely baseless and an excuse to find a way to derail the upcoming peace process,” the statement reads in part.

The statement admitted that Lt Col. Chan Garang Lual was part of the movement but never left his base since he joined SPLA-IO. “Therefore claiming that he attacked Juba on 4/01/2018 is just a direct false accusation on the SPLA-IO which amounts to violations of the signed ceasefire,” stressed Gabriel.

The rebel spokesperson further called on the media to reflect fairness in their reporting in order to be influenced by either side in the conflict and dismissed any involvement in the attack.

“ The SPLA-IO distances itself from the attack in Juba. That fight was amongst the regime’s forces; those who defected have not yet declared their intention, so, linking them to the SPLA-IO immediately is fallacious and an act of cowardice from the regime,” he said.

The statement points out the government in Juba should accept the fact that there are disgruntled soldiers among its forces who will continue to defect from its army and join the rebel groups.

He further called on President Salva Kiir to accept peace to prevail instead of pursuing tribal ambitions".

(ST)