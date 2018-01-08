 
 
 
Malong is mobilizing for war: South Sudan's Kiir

Gen Paul Malong Awan (C) speaking to Francis Deng at Juba airport while waiting to board a flight to Kenya on 19 November 2017 (ST photo)
January 7, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir said Sunday his ex-army chief of staff whom he released into exile through mediation brokered by elders was now mobilizing for war, citing videotapes in which he was talking to soldiers and officers in the army to cause rebellion and attack towns in Bahr el Ghazal.

“This was what I said no one knows Malong more than me. The way he talked to me in Yirol on phone and the way he talked when he returned from Yirol was a clear proof of the reason he fled. Now listen to this video, hear it and tell me what you should do if you were in my position,” said President Kiir.

The president was talking to some of the Dinka elders who mediated the release of the ex-army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan following a standoff over presidential orders asking disarmament his guards and return to their units.

South Sudanese leader played a tape recorded with the voice of ex-army chief asking officers in the army to start fighting in Wau and Aweil. One video recorded his voice talking to Major Baak in Wau and asked him to start a fighting immediately to capture Wau airport while another tape featured his voice talking Manut Yel, Kuol Athuai Hal,Chan Garang Lual and several officers who have rebelled from the government in protest of the way Awan was treated after removal.

The recording took place during different dates and time. The communication he had with Lt. Col. Chan Garang Lual took place on 28-12-2017 11:31:04 in Kuda, Equatoria and the other conversation with Manut Yel Lual in Malual-Bai, Aweil East State ccurred on 28-12-2017 18:57:44 .

Kiir relieved Awan on 9 May 2017 after security reports about a coup d’état he was preparing with his supporters across the country. He also stopped the former chief of general staff who was heading to his home area in Bahr el-Ghazal in Yirol after his sack and forced to return to Juba.

AWAN DENIES

In a statement released from Kenya, Awan strongly denied the purported leaked tape recording conversations he had with junior commanders on the ground to rebel and fight government.

He further accused "the enemies of peace" of being behind this alleged tape.

"I would want to make it clear to the people of South Sudan that the tape is fake and doesn’t bear the slightest authenticity in it. The tape record is a clear imitation of my voice minted by my well-known enemies," he said.

He further went to point an accusing finger to "individuals" around President Kiir seeking to undermine their relationship "in order to survive in this collapsing economy".

Awan said he personally purchased a recording machine for the South Sudan security apparatus when he was working there before the independence.

This machine among others "has the ability to record the voice of a victim and this recorded voice can be turned around to cook future voices for the sake of implication," he added.

Awan described this alleged tape as a new provocation to push him to rebel, adding there were other similar fabricated rumours including that he was in Khartoum to meet opposition figures.

" In light of this constant provocations, I would be forced to make a decision because there is a threat to my life and that of my family," he warned without elaborating.

(ST)

(ST)

  • 7 January 22:29, by Malakal county Simon

    Why not Warrap and Lake States??

    repondre message

    • 7 January 22:56, by Kush Natives

      Malakal county Simon/slave,
      Have your uselessness rebellion ever attacked those places? Do you think King Paul Malong will fight for your brainless war? Why wishing others to back you up? Dinka will remain ruling over you forever! Keeps running naked in the bushes. Failed animals never finish what it started out. Do you think King Paul Malong will fight and handover the seat for you, if he rebels?

      repondre message

      • 8 January 02:08, by choldit

        It is clearer Dinka are tribalistic south Sudanese than others. They can’t join other movements lead by others and some don’t want to rebel becoz the Govt is lead by a Dinka president. But this time Paul Malong have a choice to make whether to go quietly into darkness or fight for his survival, period!

        repondre message

        • 8 January 02:55, by DO IT

          Choldit
          Malong Awan is done from politics and military. He has lost his chance when he actually did That U-Turned from Nyirol and back to Juba. His rebellion would not succeed due to the locations where he is and he won’t find an ally that will help him both militarily and financially

          repondre message

          • 8 January 02:59, by DO IT

            Uganda and Kenya governments will not help him and I don’t think Khartoum will do either. Probably Rwanda might since spending most of the time in country when he was a Chief of tribal staff.

            repondre message

      • 8 January 07:14, by jubaone

        Bush Natives,
        Spare us this jienge nonsensicals of you will remain ruling over the rest for ever. Such idiocy is the reason why the country has gone to the dogs. First, get your junk jienge states in order to eternally rule the South, scumbag. Are you sugessting you´re a successful "animal"? Just another failure and loser.

        repondre message

    • 8 January 05:31, by Paul

      That audio tap is clearly fake.....easily provable in tech savvy countries. In South Sudan, where technological ignorance ranges, it is an ultimate tool to fool everyone. Very sad! Someone other than Kiir and Malong needs to be arrested for premeditating the looming fratricide.

      repondre message

      • 8 January 07:23, by jubaone

        Paul,
        Equally so, technologically written-off countries like SS are unlikely to fake any audio tapes bcoz it lacks the know-how. The tapes are authentic and clear proof that fugitive Malong is up to something sinister.

        repondre message

    • 8 January 09:11, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      President Kiir,

      Don’t make decision when you are angry. The way your so called circles advised you, will one day end your life.

      repondre message

  • 7 January 23:52, by Majesty

    Gen Malong at some point will has to decide & accept Gogrial forceful calls for division of Dinka or Akol Koor will not sit ’till he’s dead. It’s to happen. Malong or Aweil has nothing to lose in failed regime run by minority sections of Dinka where Aweil is not represented other than fighting their wars, only to be stabbed at back and betrayed. 16 July 2016 was missed opportunity by Malong.
    ...

    repondre message

    • 8 January 00:01, by Majesty

      ... Still, Kiir and backstabbers can be removed.

      repondre message

  • 8 January 02:47, by DO IT

    I am still waiting for the Malong’s organisation name then I will comment when Queen Nyapual officially formed a moment.

    repondre message

  • 8 January 02:50, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    All Aweil’s Sons and daughters have the same vocal sounds voice therefore,any one can pretend like Gen. Malong, I do blame the remote controllers or those who take words from other’s people mouth and manufactured them into reality!Though you are operating behind the sense God is at Watch......What will you gain from this zatu?

    repondre message

  • 8 January 03:31, by john akeen

    If Malong took over the public office today from president Salva Kiir, I will be happy because Malong will finish those Rebels waiting 2 weeks 100% and he doesn’t mind to receive more sanctions to free South Sudanese people from those Rebels that president Salva Kiir his being afriding to finish because of the sanction that he doesn’t want to receive for SSudnese people

    repondre message

  • 8 January 03:49, by Nguetbuny de Luelpiny

    It been predict by Ngundeng. They will be fighting among Jaang and Naath. Naath against Naath and Jaang against Jaang after that peace will come. The leadership will be taken by people in the tip of the south Equatorial. Where the headquarter of Country. People with to many teeth up,down took leadership. Jaang, Naath have lost the leadership due to their reckless attitude.

    repondre message

  • 8 January 06:30, by Lenin Bull

    The management style of President Salva Kiir will blame his lukewarm leadership style which has resulted into the gruesome deaths of several thousands of innocent civilians( women and children included), destruction of the young country, and which may finally result into his undoing as president. If Riek’s recurrent rebellion was handled with iron resolve and stopped once and for all,

    repondre message

  • 8 January 06:39, by Lenin Bull

    Continuation---,
    Riek’s recurring menace should have been handled squarely and finished once and for all, but President Salva Kiir was lukewarm as if the death of thousands of civilians and SPLA soldiers was not something that could not make the president’s conscience to worry. Now if rebellion is what make President Kiir’s leadership meaningful than now prepare to handle the next rebellion.

    repondre message

  • 8 January 06:51, by Sunday Junup

    Ba Duol Jangni Dak (I will make dis unity in Jieng Council of elders). That prophecy will come to pass. Malong is not ready for rebellion but Kiir will push him to do so.

    repondre message

  • 8 January 07:06, by Lenin Bull

    I’m waiting to see that days when the whole of Bahr El Ghazal region is going to go up in smoke and innocent women, children, elderly, disabled, etc are going to die like it happened in Upper Nile Region. The little wealth accumulated will be looted and burned down( shops, market, homes, and cattle looted and/or burned down).

    repondre message

    • 8 January 08:05, by Majesty

      Lenin Bull,
      That day is now likely. And an intense war in Bhar Gazal will spell more disastrous in Upper Nile esp in Bor, Malakal. After few months of dog fighting Gogrial will be Gogrial and Aweil will be so, which means towns in Upper Nile including oil will be susceptible to Riek rebels. Hopefully Salva Kiir with his backstabbers and traitors will have achieved their objectives.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

