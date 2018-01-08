Sudanese security accused of arresting six IDPs in Central Darfur



January 7, 2018 (ZALINGEI) - The Sudanese security service arrested six internally displaced people in Nertiti camp 100 km east of the Central Darfur state capital Zalingei, an IDPs representative said on Sunday.

Hussein Abu Sharati, a spokesperson of Darfur IDPs told Sudan Tribune that members of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) in Nertiti locality took six of the camp’s IDPs to the local security buildings without explanation.

Abu Shrati added that the security services have begun to harass the IDPs again, pointing that it becomes dangerous to move between their houses in the camp and the farms.

Hussein called on the hybrid peacekeeping mission (UNAMID) to protect the displaced women by providing police patrols to accompany them as they collect firewood.

In the with a plan to reduce the UNAMID troops deployed in Darfur region, the peacekeeping mission has to concentrate its patrols for the protection of civilians in Central Darfur state and particularly in Jebel Marra.

Despite the relative calm in the rest of the western Sudan region, the security situation in the area remains very shaky.

The Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) fighters who are not committed to the unilateral cessation of hostilities clash from time to time with the government forces. Also, the UN Secretary-General in his latest report to the Security Council in December 2017 mentioned clashes between different rebel factions there.

(ST)