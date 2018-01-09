 
 
 
South Sudan president says Awan has to return to prove his innonce

January 8, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Monday demanded the return to the country of former army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan, saying the response he will receive from the latter would form the basis of his decision to either consider him a rebel or not.

President Salva Kiir, (L), accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, (R), waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, on July 9, 2015 (Photo AP)

Awan on Sunday vigourously denied inciting his supporters in the army to rebel as it was leaked in an audio tape with his voice. The general who was a close friend to the president openly accused the security service saying this false recoding was the latest in a series of provocations aiming to push him to rebel.

“You listened to the tape yesterday and heard the voice. You can tell me whether it was imitation or the real voice of Paul Malong. Tell me the difference between the tape, what he said in the release and all that you hear and read in the media," Kiir said.

" I know Malong and his voice. Tell him to return to the country if what is being said about him is not true. I give you time to talk to him but not more than two weeks. If he fails, then let me know,” he further stressed in a meeting with the Dinka Council of Elders who mediated his release in November.

Speaking after the meeting, presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny cited the audio tapes leaked on social media as the evidence of subversive activities in which the former chief of staff is involved. Ateny pointed to an alleged audio tape in which the ex-military leader was heard giving orders for fighting that included clashes outside the capital, Juba, last week that violated a cease-fire.

Awan said he is the one who purchased the tape recording equipment used by the South Sudan security apparatus to forge the fake recording.

He further warned that he would be forced to make a decision in the light of these constant provocations, "I would be forced to make a decision because there is a threat to my life and that of my family," he said.

Awant was granted a permission to leave the country on medical grounds and after pressures by the Dinka elders on 20 November.

The former chief of staff was suspected by the security service of plotting to overthrow the President Kiir. He was against the signing of the peace agreement in August 2015 also, he is accused of launching an attack on the forces of the former First Vice President Riek Machar in July 2016 without referring to President Kiir.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 January 22:50, by Majesty

    Late Lawrence Lual Lual Akuei, then an education minster in 1998 made a joke in front of Aweil community in Kenya that he decided not to return to John Garang cycle only to be killed since he is not Jesus Christ to be risen in 3 days, no matter what Aweil will do. It’d mount to stupidity for anyone to ask Gen Malong to return to Juba.

    • 8 January 23:10, by South South

      Majesty,

      The best thing for Malong and president Kiir is to make peace between them, other than that, one of them will lose very badly and we can see very clearly who will lose. Be very careful, Malong is in Kenya.

      • 8 January 23:47, by Majesty

        South South,
        Kenya is not S. Sudan nor is Gen Malong equal to James Gatdet. Even if Malong arrives in Juba today Gen Kiir still have few choices what to do with Malong. So take it from me, war (rebellion) is easy to make. It’s peace that’s difficult to make or keep. With Kiir consciously putting a stick on himself by relying on flying rumors instead of long history of togetherness & comradeship,..

        • 9 January 00:33, by Majesty

          ...he has himself to blame. I wouldn’t go ahead of myself with certainty of whose flag will be flying at the end but perhaps we should predict who is now more worried and confused. What I do know Gen Kiir is a loser from the day he threw Malong out of the window. We have seen that at disapproval from general public while giving moral victory and elations to enemy camps.

      • 9 January 00:13, by DO IT

        S. South
        Those two guys had already sorted out their differences as were the reasons Malong was sent to Exile by your JCE to Kenya to reduce the tension between them. But because you Dinka were born as deniable and greedy communities that love only their belly andu and nothing else, would never accept any truth. Kiir is Calling Malong back to Juba to kill him.

      • 9 January 06:07, by Eastern

        South South,

        If Malong loses, he loses as an individual along with a few close followers and if Kiir clings to power, the incessant rebellions against his misrule will cause the South Sudanese their dear country. Make your own judgement!

  • 9 January 00:01, by DO IT

    I am not fan of Malong Awan but if he actually accepted or will accept that Salva Kiir calls to return to Juba then Malong would be very dumb man. His association just attacked the the Capital, some deserted the front line somewhere in the country and many had already rebelled in Aweil. Malong is a dead man walking. Salva Kiir and Taban Deng will bribe those theives in Kenya and Uganda to deported

    • 9 January 02:28, by Majesty

      "Salva Kiir and Taban Deng will bribe those thieves in Kenya and Uganda to deported"

      Do it,
      I understand you’re celebrating, just don’t exaggerate. But no, there’s no amount of bribe that would deport Malong to Juba. Kenya or Uganda simply know who Malong is.

  • 9 January 00:26, by dinkdong

    Ha ha ha! I laughed out so hard I almost shoot milk out of my nose except that I wasn’t drinking milk. Anyway, it is like trapping a bird and accidentally let it go and expect it to return into the trap that soon. Now, I might have not heard of Malong being a phD holder, but I don’t think he is that stupid. Good Mr. President!

    • 9 January 01:46, by dinkdong

      *Good luck

      • 9 January 06:25, by William

        President Kiir should not be interest to the rebellion of gen Malong. He suppose to be interest in making peace between him and gen Malong since Malong rebellion harm him and nation more. The speech he gave about Malong case indicates he doesn’t have interest to make peace with Malong but there would be negative consequences if Malong rebel or anything happen to him. Kiir must think wisely.

        • 9 January 06:44, by William

          Another thing, those who made peace during their tension were not comfortable about how he handle the situation as a president. There were be mass death if the community didn’t involve in their issue. Therefore president shouldn’t hid his agenda through those who made peace between them. Also President shouldn’t rely on foreign countries. His people are very important not other use him against his

          • 9 January 06:55, by William

            thinking the foreign countries can let him stay in power. I wish him not to listen to nonsense, instead, he have to try handling the situation in a good manner.

  • 9 January 06:52, by Lenin Bull

    Those who are beating the drums of war should think twice. If full scale war breaks out between Paul Malong and President Salva Kiir, you the non compos mentists in between will be the first collateral damages/victims of death, maiming, looting/property vandalism, etc.Let us not emotional by encouraging war between the two brothers but let us work for their peace and reconciliation.

  • 9 January 06:55, by Sunday Junup

    Who still denied that Malong is not rebel? guys let tell truth. Malong has already rebel since but the situation took time because it is Dinka Vs Dinka

  • 9 January 06:59, by Lenin Bull

    War is bad and you should harken to voice of reason. Some known people were hysterical about war prior to 2013 but some of them are not present now and others still alive have the worst regret of their lives. Listen to us there should be no war between Malong and Kiir period.

  • 9 January 07:06, by Lenin Bull

    Please, people of Greater Bhar El Ghazal, you are throwing your people into grave danger, worst abyss, and destruction and sorrow/misery. Listen to us, make peace and reconciliation and avoid deaths and destruction in your land. If you don’t harken to voice of wisdom you will regret more than anybody in South Sudan.

  • 9 January 07:27, by Dinka Nhialic

    The reason why Salva Kiir alive today was the power of general Paul Malong, and if he turned his mind against general Malong and Malong decided to fights against him, his seat will be for TABAN DENG GAI OR JAMES WANI IGGA.

  • 9 January 07:33, by Dinka Nhialic

    President Kiir and his one eyes man as the press secretary Ateny Wek Ateny declared their minds that Malong is rebelling and if King Paul Malong decide that, the talks we are hearing now in Juba will ends and Ateny Wek Ateny will runs to UK since he is a UK citizen but for Kiir Mayar, i don’t know where he will go to, let not provoke the sleeping Lion.

