Opposition SRF calls to form unified platform to overthrow Sudanese regime

January 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Revolutionary Forces led by Minni Minnawi (SRF Minnawi) has called for establishing a unified opposition centre to overthrow the regime.

In a video message circulated on Tuesday, SRF chairman Minni Minnawi said change is a personal and collective responsibility that rests on the shoulders of the political parties, resistance forces and the civil society organizations as well as the various societal sectors.

He said the opposition forces wouldn’t topple the regime unless the opposition is being unified on the bases of a common minimum programme.

“We in the SRF and our partners in the Sudan Call declare our full readiness to discuss ways to form a unified opposition centre to confront the regime and work together to overthrow it” he said

He stressed the RSF support for the Sudanese people in the struggle against the harsh economic policies implemented by the regime, denouncing the violent crackdown on protesters and mass confiscation of newspapers.

The rebel leader called for the immediate release of all political prisoners including the chairman of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Omer al-Digair and former chairman Ibrahim al-Shiekh.

He also criticized the government confused foreign policy, saying the regime seeks to protect its President Omar al-Bashir who is a fugitive of international justice.

Minnawi further pointed out that the government declaration of the state of emergency in particular states is nothing but an attempt to cover up the human rights violations.

SRF is a coalition established in 2011 between rebel groups in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile including the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Sudan Liberation Movement/SLM-AW led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nour and SLM-MM led by Minni Minnawi and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N).

Divergences appeared within the SRF groups in October 2015 when the three groups from Darfur region, JEM, SLM-AW and SLM-MM, issued a statement announcing the appointment of the leader of JEM, Gibril Ibrahim, as chairman of the rebel umbrella.

The SRF split in October 2015 into two factions one headed by Gibril Ibrahim and the second by Malik Agar after a difference over the chairmanship of the rebel alliance.

In October 2017, the SRF Gibril held its general conference in Paris. The rebel alliance leaders unanimously elected Minni Minnawi as a new chairman for the umbrella organization.

(ST)