Machar orders release prisoners of war in S. Sudan rebel hands

January 9, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan armed opposition (SPLM-IO) leader Riek Machar has ordered the release of war prisoners in the rebel-controlled- areas on Tuesday, pointing the move is part of the cessation of hostilities agreement reached in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in December 2017.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

“In compliance to article 9 of the agreement on the cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and humanitarian access, all prisoners of war that were captured by the SPLM/SPLA (IO) forces during the conflict are hereby released with effect from today,” reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

According to the former first vice-president who is confined in South Africa, the directives include the categories of personal outlined in article 9 (2) of the said agreement.

He said the prisoners would be handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross for possible relocation to the area they wish to go.

The statement didn’t mention the number of government soldiers who have fallen into rebel hands as prisoners of war across the country.

At least 500 war prisoners, including political detainees, are in government custody according to the SPLM-IO which took part of the peace revitalization forum in Ethiopia.

Thel revitalization forum was convened on 18-22 December, by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the support of the international community to bring the warring parties to agree on the implementation of the peace agreement reached in August 2015.

However, a humanitarian cessation of hostilities, which was signed by the warring parties in Addis Ababa had never been respected with several violations escalating the war in the country.

(ST)

  • 10 January 07:25, by Lenin Bull

    Good move Dr.Riek Machar Teny. Let us spare the lives of our people whether SPLA government or SPLA-IO. These are all human resources for the young country called South Sudan. I wish President Salva kiir will reciprocate the same positive gesture and released those captured from SPLA-IO side during the war. Let us bring peace and harmony back to our beloved country.

    repondre message

  • 10 January 07:33, by Lenin Bull

    This is my first time to see some positive signs coming out of your camp of SPLA-IO. Keep it up and release your POWs so that you will put the government in Juba in awkward position if they don’t reciprocate the same. I will soon change my stand and start writing positive about Riek and SPLA-IO especially if you are true to your words.

    repondre message

    • 10 January 07:51, by Malakal county Simon

      As we are all tired of such a senseless war, it’s a good idea to release all prisoners from both side otherwise, one side peace will never yields any fruits.... Let’s the illegitimate government do the sameby ordering Stephen Taban troops to stop attacking the IO positions start from today...... The SPLM-IO also should give the government two days ultimate to release all the IO prisoners before we

      repondre message

      • 10 January 07:52, by Malakal county Simon

        Cont...

        Before we do so....

        repondre message

s
