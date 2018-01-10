 
 
 
SRF’s Minnawi calls for unity of Sudan’s opposition groups

Minni Minnawi SRF leader speaks during the opening session of the group's general coneference held in Paris on 12 Oct 2017 (ST photo)

January 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Minni Minnawi has called on the Sudanese opposition forces to reunite its ranks in order to bring down the regime of President Omer al-Bashir and expressed its readiness to discuss the unity with other groups.

Minnawi who succeeded to Gibril Ibrahim last October made his proposition in a video message released on the independence day after reiterating their support to recent protests in the country over the bread prices and solidarity with the detained opposition members.

He said that change is the responsibility of every individual as it is a collective responsibility shared by the political parties, the "forces of resistance" and civil society organizations including trade unions and other sectors of the Sudanese society.

Also, he stressed that these forces will not be able to overthrow the regime unless they are united on a minimum programme of change accepted by all the forces.

"We in the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, with our partners in the Sudan Call forces, declare our full readiness to discuss the formation of a unified opposition platform to confront the regime and through which we work together to bring it down," he emphasised.

During 2014-2015 Sudanese political and armed opposition groups successfully came together on a programme for a comprehensive and inclusive solution in the country. But gradually they diverged on how to achieve this change.

Some including the National Consensus Forces (NCF) and the Sudan Liberation Movement- Abdel Wahid al-Nur have said change means the capitulation of the regime because it has demonstrated its lack of seriousness in the implementation of the signed agreements.

On the other hand, the opposition groups witnessed a series of divisions at the level of the SRF which now has two factions, the NCF which has two factions one supportive for African Union mediation and the other rejects it. Also, the SPLM-North has split into two factions hampering efforts to end the war in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

