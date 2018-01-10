 
 
 
Wednesday 10 January 2018

S. Sudan’s 5th infantry division alert for imminent attacks

January 9, 2018 (WAU) - The commander of South Sudan army’s 5th infantry division in Wau state, Maj. General, Michael Majur Alier has instructed his forces to remain alert incase armed men loyal to ex-army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan decide to attack.

JPEG - 43.9 kb
Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)

In a military parade conducted at Gerintii military headquarters in Wau, Alier said any army officer who misbehaves will be dealt with.

“Today, I have paraded you to listen to the update instructions from your headquarters in Juba, we have been told not to tolerate any tolerance, we should not ignore Malong’s threats to the country, we have to remain on alert,” said the 5th infantry division commander.

“This morning marks our operation launch within and outside the town to counter any threat whether within you here or coming from the bush because we should not allow what happened in Juba to repeat itself [here],” he added in reference the December 2013 outbreak of fighting between rival soldiers within the national army.

The senior military official said a joint operation team comprising of members of the country’s national security and other special forces would be moving together in town to avert any subversive activities.

The Juba government claims to be in possession of audio recordings in which the former army chief on 28 December, allegedly order military attacks in various parts of the war-torn nation, including Wau.

However, Awan, who is currently in Nairobi, Kenya, denied all the accusations.

(ST)

  • 10 January 10:30, by Sunday Junup

    It is up to Malong to parad his Hotel Mathiang Anyor or wait for his loyal to die one by one including himself because we Nuer still looking for him too b/se all these messes

    repondre message

  • 10 January 12:48, by Majesty

    Salva Kiir and cycle think they did everything possible to control the country and move it forwards but in reality every step they do is a step backwards. Majur Alier wouldn’t escape if war happens.

    repondre message

  • 10 January 15:16, by James Bol Bol

    The time for war has passed and now it is the time for peace for all south Sudanese ,

    let us join our hands together to bring peace in the country , instead of just run into thee bush and cause problems to the citizen of south Sudan .
    Remember that whoever cause problem to others is also causing problem to himself.

    We only supports peace not war.

    repondre message

  • 10 January 16:46, by Eastern

    Like I have been saying all along, ANY AGGRIEVED South Sudanese is FREE to rebel against Kiir, a man, who made the currency to collapse from its mighty value of 1$ = 2.xxx SSP to 1$ = 195 SSP. Kiir has been using the meagre resources of the country to buy arms through Uganda to wage war! Malong couldn’t turn against Kiir today if Kiir was a statesman!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



