January 9, 2018 (WAU) - The commander of South Sudan army’s 5th infantry division in Wau state, Maj. General, Michael Majur Alier has instructed his forces to remain alert incase armed men loyal to ex-army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan decide to attack.

Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)

In a military parade conducted at Gerintii military headquarters in Wau, Alier said any army officer who misbehaves will be dealt with.

“Today, I have paraded you to listen to the update instructions from your headquarters in Juba, we have been told not to tolerate any tolerance, we should not ignore Malong’s threats to the country, we have to remain on alert,” said the 5th infantry division commander.

“This morning marks our operation launch within and outside the town to counter any threat whether within you here or coming from the bush because we should not allow what happened in Juba to repeat itself [here],” he added in reference the December 2013 outbreak of fighting between rival soldiers within the national army.

The senior military official said a joint operation team comprising of members of the country’s national security and other special forces would be moving together in town to avert any subversive activities.

The Juba government claims to be in possession of audio recordings in which the former army chief on 28 December, allegedly order military attacks in various parts of the war-torn nation, including Wau.

However, Awan, who is currently in Nairobi, Kenya, denied all the accusations.

(ST)