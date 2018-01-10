January 9, 2018 (WAU) - The commander of South Sudan army’s 5th infantry division in Wau state, Maj. General, Michael Majur Alier has instructed his forces to remain alert incase armed men loyal to ex-army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan decide to attack.
- Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)
In a military parade conducted at Gerintii military headquarters in Wau, Alier said any army officer who misbehaves will be dealt with.
“Today, I have paraded you to listen to the update instructions from your headquarters in Juba, we have been told not to tolerate any tolerance, we should not ignore Malong’s threats to the country, we have to remain on alert,” said the 5th infantry division commander.
“This morning marks our operation launch within and outside the town to counter any threat whether within you here or coming from the bush because we should not allow what happened in Juba to repeat itself [here],” he added in reference the December 2013 outbreak of fighting between rival soldiers within the national army.
The senior military official said a joint operation team comprising of members of the country’s national security and other special forces would be moving together in town to avert any subversive activities.
The Juba government claims to be in possession of audio recordings in which the former army chief on 28 December, allegedly order military attacks in various parts of the war-torn nation, including Wau.
However, Awan, who is currently in Nairobi, Kenya, denied all the accusations.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan’s president is fooling and insulting internationals 2018-01-07 18:29:44 By Trayo A. Ali In less than a year of so-called and supposed “engagement” with his former enemies, Sudan's President General Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Basheer—an ICC indictee and international (...)
Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam and its impact on Sudanese water security 2018-01-07 06:17:07 By Saifeldin Yousif Saeed National security no longer refers only to the power of the military state, but also to its economic strength and its ability to preserve its natural resources and (...)
Sayed Bona Malwal: A Sudanese Desperately Dreaming of Re-annexing South Sudan to Sudan 2018-01-06 20:16:59 By Justice Deng Biong Recently, Sayed (Mr. in Arabic) Bona Malwal held a press conference in Khartoum on December, 4th, 2017, where he said, inter alia, that Abyei is part of Sudan and that it (...)
MORE