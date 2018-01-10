Rwanda’s President to chair next AU summit

January 9, 2018 (KAMPALA) – Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is set to chair the forthcoming African Union (AU) heads of state and government summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 28-29 January.
- President of Rwanda Paul Kagame (Getty Images)
A number of continental issues, including the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the revitalization peace efforts in South Sudan, the war in Somalia, among others are expected to dominate the two-day gathering.
A meeting of South Sudan’s warring parties and members of the country’s ex-political detainees is also due in Ethiopia in February.
Kagame takes over the chairmanship of the AU from his Guinean counterpart, Alpha Conde having been elected in Ethiopia last year.
It is the first time Rwanda is heading the the continental body since it was launched in 2002.
(ST)
