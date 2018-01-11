Blue Nile parties support Sudan’s al-Bashir reelection in 2020

January 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM/ED-DAMAZIN) - A number of political parties and native administrations in the Blue Nile State have announced support for the nomination of President Omer al-Bashir for a third term in the 2020 elections.

The Sudanese constitution says no president can serve for more than two terms. So, running for a third term requires amendment of the constitution but many in the ruling party or the opposition forces are not supportive of such move.

Nonetheless, some voices within the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and its partners in the Government of National Consensus have recently called for amending the constitution to allow him to run for the presidency again.

Also, a group called the National Initiative of Youth Around the President (NIYAP) last month launched a campaign to nominate al-Bashir for a third term.

Speaker of the Blue Nile State Legislative Council Siraj al-din Hamad Atta Al-Mannan on Tuesday announced on behalf of several political parties and civil administrations al- Bashir’s nomination for another presidential term in the 2020 elections.

Hamad, who addressed the MPs in the presence of President al-Bashir Tuesday, added the Blue Nile State have witnessed political and security stability, saying security problems are now confined to small pockets on the outskirts of the state.

He further praised al-Bashir’s decision to extend the unilateral ceasefire in the war areas, saying the decision was welcomed by the residents of the Blue Nile who have suffered from the scourge of war for so long and wish to achieve security and stability.

The Blue Nile state and neighbouring South Kordofan state have been the scene of violent conflict between the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) and Sudanese army since 2011.

Al-Bashir on Wednesday has concluded a two-day visit to the war-torn state where he renewed the call for the rebels to lay down arms and join the peace process.

(ST)