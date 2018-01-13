 
 
 
Dinka elders strike deal with ex-army chief to not rebel

President Salva Kiir tours Juba streets accompanied with SPLA chief of Staff Paul Malong, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth and his Spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny on 12 October 2016 (Photo Jok Solomun Anyang)

January 12, 2018 (JUBA) - Prominent personalities and the members of the Jieng (Dinka) Council of elders in South Sudan have reached a deal with the former army chief of staff, Paul Malong not to rebel against the government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir.

The new deal, according to the mediation team, will allow the government to not treat former chief of staff Paul Malong Awan as a rebel as he was declared on Monday. It demands him to cease involving himself in any subversive activities that the government would interpret and equate them to rebellion.

The deal further demands the two sides, the government and Awan, to cease all sorts of hostilities including social media and all forms of the negative media campaign.

The president, in particular, has assured ex-army chief to take into consideration some of his grievances within the shortest time possible. One of the assurances, according to a source privy to mediation, is that none of the properties owned by Awan and his family members either in Juba or elsewhere, including those in the village will be confiscated.

His family members and associates still serving in the army and government will not be persecuted on the basis of connection to him before being removed. They will be treated like any other citizen in the country, regardless of their views and association with him.

The South Sudanese leader also expressed readiness to return Awan to the government provided that it is a not precondition for ceasing negative activities against the government.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Friday, Joshua Dau, one of the elders and the co-chair of the Jieng (Dinka) Council of Elders described the meeting with former chief of staff as fruitful.

“Our mission was fruitful. It was the mission of peace, harmony, unity and stability of the country and General Paul Malong was receptive and showed patriotism, leadership and sense of readiness to work with us to achieve this objective. He listened to us carefully and took the message we delivered to him from the president wholeheartedly,” said Dau.

Dau assured ex-army chief will not rebel, saying they discovered he has such intention.

“They discussions we had with Gen Paul Malong were frank, constructive and we discovered that he has no intention of activities that will harm and affect the national security of the country. So rebellion is out of question. There is no such thing and all the issues he raised are what we will take to the president for him to assess and address them,” said Dau.

"And I am sure the president will address them," he further said.

Political analysts and keen observers are keen to underscore that the conducts of the former army chief of staff are part of a politically designed scheme aimed at drawing the attention of the president to prompt returning him into the government.

(ST)

  • 12 January 21:24, by South South

    I have said this before and I am repeating it right here. The best way for Malong and Kiir to deal with their differences is to have peace between them, period.

    repondre message

    • 13 January 01:26, by The Rhino

      Fork teeth South South,

      Your worthless uncles the JCE mismanaged and destroyed South Sudan!Now they’re fidgeting and chasing that errant Malong like derailed dogs struggling to catch their own tails.You muttonheads are running the whole country like a cattle camp.The JCE bloodsuckers are pure thugs,they grow fatter while the mass population dreadfully starve.They don’t even care about their own..

      repondre message

      • 13 January 01:33, by South South

        The Rhino,

        I need peace in my country and I want everyone to have good future in South Sudan, that’s my stand as a person. It maybe realized or may not be realized. You tell me, cattle camp and monkey poop, which one is better for human being.Enjoy your keyboard.

        repondre message

      • 13 January 01:40, by The Rhino

        ...Dinkas/Jienges fleeing South Sudan...hundreds of thousands dead,...squarely over 2 millions South Sudanese on the run! Fuck, what are your problems,you Jienges?Somethig is terribly wrong with you people! Now, your JCE and Kiir are criminals,they deserve HELL.One thing is very clear,this tribal Dinka/Jienge entity is the misfit and curse for South Sudan.They run tribal affaires on state level...

        repondre message

        • 13 January 01:44, by South South

          Very crazy man is talking nonsense. Pick one topic and make your case from it loser. Childish, just throwing words out without any meanings. Shut up and come back to Juba to help your community.

          repondre message

          • 13 January 01:54, by The Rhino

            Now you Jieng bastard talking shit again.Shut up idiot! You cassava thieve! you Dinka thieves don’t just plunder state treasure but steal goats and cassava in Equatoria?Fuck off dog!

            repondre message

        • 13 January 01:46, by The Rhino

          ...this is very wrong.They must one day pay for their gruesome abuses they’ve committed against the people of South Sudan!

          repondre message

          • 13 January 02:17, by The Rhino

            South Shit,

            imprint this in your fucking Dinka head.No Equatorian had ever come to your shit hole luaks to assume your villages or people, and if you think you can come here,occupy Equatoria and abuse our people...well guess what,there’s limit and an end for everything,you better get prepared for payback times! Useless Jieng bastard!

            repondre message

    • 13 January 07:03, by Malakal county Simon

      Another sweet talk and lure in the malllling.... Let’s watch if unwanted president Kiir will outsmart Malong again lol!!

      repondre message

  • 13 January 02:10, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This is a public relations issue that is designed to divert the attention. of citizens about peace.. It is a Dinka plot that turns tribal matter into national issue. Let them have honeymoon with our country. Time will come when they bear only drinks kids in the country we call ours too.

    repondre message

    • 13 January 03:15, by The Rhino

      Jur,

      Due all respects,no honeymoon while Equatorians and others are dying! Our Brothers and Sisters are getting looted and massacred and we still tolerate this bullshit.Tooth for tooth and an eye for an eye! Its a God given natural thing,even animals protect themselves that way to avoid total extinction.Equatorians must get out of their comfort zones and face it.Deal quick with stooges and ...

      repondre message

      • 13 January 03:26, by The Rhino

        ...smother the sellouts! South Sudan needs peace, yes but not on our costs!!!Any idiot who expect prosperity and peace with the Dinkas/Jienges is a fool and numbed sheep! Ask a Mundari or Murle individual on this, and you’ll get the full accounts!The Nuers too have their own verse!

        repondre message

      • 13 January 04:26, by Nyesi Ta

        The jenge can’t live in peace and harmony with others other than themselves. They themselves, aren’t compatible with themselves as jenge. They are blood hursty; they kill others as well as themselves making people to wonder what kind of beings they are. They are unfit to rule unfit to work actually unfit to run a kraal, yet they think they can run a country. look at South Sudan under them.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



s
