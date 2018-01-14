 
 
 
S. Sudan Presidential spokesman questions ex-army chief’s denial of audiotapes

January 13, 2018 (JUBA) — Presidential spokesman Saturday Ateny Wek Ateny has questioned the logic behind the denial of the authenticity of the audiotapes which recorded the voices of former army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan, ordering his associates in the army cause fighting or asked them to carry out attacks in some areas.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
Former South Sudan army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan speaks at the presidential palace in Juba, November 16, 2017 (ST)

The presidential aide said people who denied the authenticity of the audiotapes have either lost the objectivity or had chosen voluntarily and intentionally to ignore objectivity.

He wondered how people accepted recording done for him about the blockage of Awan travel to Aweil which he said was going to cause division in the region as was feared he would rebel if allowed to go home.

“When it is Ateny Wek’s illegally recorded tape by someone who was eating with him, only once then the audio is believed to be authentic. But when it is Malong Awan Anei recorded five times ordering disgruntled SPLA soldiers to attack government targets in an attempt to cause an uprising, then the audio is fake and manufactured by enemies of peace. Is this double standard or just selling and buying that is taking momentum?”

Ateny said he has never found anywhere a machine that exists anywhere for faking voices only exists in South Sudan for recording Malong and his cohorts alone. He equated the denial to ignorance.

(ST)

  • 14 January 04:20, by Ajongtar

    It’s now clear that Ateny Wek Ateny is beating the Drums of War between KIIR and Malong.

    Kiir be careful about this London street boy you
    colled a spoke person.

    He is pushing for Mading Awiel agenda in your office.

    repondre message

  • 14 January 05:15, by Mayendit

    Mr. Ateny Wek Ateny. Why you just shut up your mouth? What are you going to gain if the former Chief general of staff break away? Put in mind that, gen, Paul Malong Awan is more popular in all Dinka a cross the country than the current president and he was been rating as the most favorable successful SPLA general Chief of staff in all Africa continent. Please don’t fueling conflict when you don’t

    repondre message

  • 14 January 05:35, by Mayendit

    Mr. Ateny Wek Ateny. Are you not shameful on the eyes of all Dinkas and South Sudanese in general. You had run away from the civilization society in Australia and thought about coming back to native young nation just to fuel conflict among leaders. Gen, Daniel Awet Akot is supporting Paul Malong Awan and many generals in Lake State and Warrap State are supporting him so be careful and take that.

    repondre message

  • 14 January 06:08, by Majesty

    Gen Malong enemies across the country- in rebel camps and within the regime aren’t happy with idiot Kiir indicating to swallow his vomit & to implement immediately Malong recommendations (wish). The rebels hate seeing their most fear enemy returning to government, not joining them while warmakers and rumormongers inside the regime are panicking.

    repondre message

    • 14 January 06:50, by Majesty

      Enemies ’ll eventually come to live with Malong popularity in army and public. Malong stand with soldiers, know how to recruit and mobilize people to action. Since the last 5,000 soldiers he brought to Juba on May 2017, how many soldiers the garbage & cowards surrounded Kiir brought from their hometown since then? If there’s anything halfwit Kiir shouldn’t, it’s picking a fight with Malong.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



