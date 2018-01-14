Eritrean president denies presence of Egyptian troops in his country

 
 
 
Eritrea's president, Isaias Afwerki, listens as he meets with Sudan's president, Omar al-Bashir, during an official visit to Khartoum on June 11, 2015. ( Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/ Reuters)
January 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki accused interested circles in Sudan and Ethiopia of attempting to create a conflict between Khartoum and Asmara, stressed that there were no Egyptian troops at the Sawa base, which borders the Sudanese border.

On Thursday, Sudan officially announced sending troops and equipment to the border with Eritrea and spoke about security threats after the alleged arrival of Egyptian troops to the Eritrean military base of Sawa, an area bordering the eastern province of Kassala in Sudan.

In an interview with Eritrean television on Sunday evening, Afwerki ridiculed Sudan’s allegations about the presence of Egyptian troops at the Sawa military base and slammed the Qatari Al-Jazeera TV channel which broadcast the news.

He further said that Asmara has information about an attempt to deploy Ethiopian troops on the Sudanese-Eritrean border to be financed by Sudan.
He added that Khartoum and Addis Ababa seek to push Eritrea to war pointing to the broadcast in the Sudanese media of footages of troops and weapons dispatched to Kassala state.

"The Ethiopian and Sudanese intelligence services are promoting false information. These accusations are an attempt to escape forward."

"Some circles in Sudan and Ethiopia are trying to create a clash between Sudan and Eritrea," he said.

In a joint press conference with his Ethiopian counterpart Sunday, the Sudanese foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour said his government does not accuse a specific country but speak about threats for its security on the eastern border.

"Some opposition forces are in those areas," he said. "There are some people who are trying to harm the security of the country and we will explain this in detail in due course," Ghandour stressed.

Speaking about the Turkish military presence in the Red Sea region, Afwerki said it "is not acceptable".

"I am not sure about the Turkish military presence in (the Sudanese town of) Suakin, but the Turkish presence in Somalia is unacceptable and does not contribute to the stability of the region," he said.

The head of the embattled east African country was recently in Egypt for talks with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi following several reports about a rapprochement with Cairo which is in conflict with Khartoum and Addis Ababa over the Nile water.

(ST)

  • 15 January 01:19, by choldit

    President Afiwerki, what u are doing is a suicidal act. Ethiopia is too much for u not let alone sudanese part taking in. Plse serve ur people with care. This reckless wars will not benifit our pple.

    Let Egypt and South Sudan govts weight their war against Sudan and Ethiopia in ur absent. U have enough economic trouble to deal with in ur nation.

    repondre message

    • 15 January 01:40, by Khent

      Choldit

      Why on earth would we want to wage war against Ethiopia? Egypt’s laughable insistence that it has the right to scuttle a Sovereign Nation’s right to make use of its own water resources is at the heart of the tensions. How and why would we ever support an Arab State against an African Nation?

      repondre message

      • 15 January 01:44, by Khent

        ..Egypt was conquered and settled by its current Arab population in the 7th century A.D. so there is no way we should support them against legitimate children of the Nile. We also can’t dismiss all the good that Ethiopia has done for us in the past and present.

        PS: South Sudan is in a far more desperate situation than Eritrea.

        repondre message

        • 15 January 01:59, by choldit

          Khent,

          South Sudan supports Egypt against the national interest of Ethiopia, period! The same to Uganda supporting Egypt against Ethiopia. Ethiopia is too slow to counter these betrayal or too smart.

          Ethiopia is doing a lot to support South Sudan govt in its war against South Sudan civilians eventhough its citizens were killed by govt forces in Juba in 2013.

          repondre message

          • 15 January 03:58, by Khent

            If those retards in Juba actually join Egypt against Ethiopia... they would be the biggest traitors in ’Sub-Saharan’ Africa; it would be yet another reason for why they would be deserving of death. The people (not the illegitimate regime) have no reason to be hostile toward Ethiopia and her people.

            repondre message

  • 15 January 01:52, by Mayendit

    Oh God, the Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki look terrible and he should be seeking for treatment instead of bothering Eritreans as a president. It came to my attention that, African dictators leaders are seriously sicken and too Old to lead nation but they kept pushing themselves to stayed leading poorly in years but no thank on such look so terrible bad leader.

    repondre message

  • 15 January 03:42, by The Rhino

    Eritrea and Egypt can go to hell!

    We South Sudanese must be more worried about our own problems here at home than sticking our noses into neighbors feuds..Now, here is the thing! when the right time comes,we’ll deviate the Nile waters to Ethiopia,contain it there for a while thanks to millennium dam,then take it to Kenya,..bring it back to South Sudan,short uphill to Uganda, back to South...

    repondre message

    • 15 January 03:50, by The Rhino

      ...Sudan,Ethiopia and Kenya and until then if the Egyptians play fools (Foul Masri) with us Africans,.. we usher the damn sweet water into the indian ocean at the Kenyan coats...that simple! Fuck it!

      repondre message

    • 15 January 04:15, by South South

      Water to Egypt is a question of life or death. This is a country of 90 million people, do you think they will be sitting to wait for their death? Oh, my God, we have retarded people in South Sudan.

      repondre message

    • 15 January 05:12, by dinkdong

      The Rhino,
      The first two sentences from your first comment make sense, the rests don’t.

      repondre message

    • 15 January 09:05, by James

      We know you are good in talking

      repondre message

  • 15 January 07:29, by James

    Nothing is going on in Eritrea. But the frustrated regimes in Ethiopia and Sudan are creating a scenario to cover their internal crisis. The regimes in Ethiopia and Sudan are under intensive care and in the near future you will be invited for their burial. As for those who are talking about South Sudan, it is already dead and go and look for food ration in your IDPs. Shameless people...

    repondre message

  • 15 January 07:33, by James

    Eritrea is not Somolia or South Sudan

    repondre message

Comment on this article



