British envoy to visit Khartoum this month to discuss Sudan’s peace

UK Special Envoy Chris Trott briefs reporters about his meeting with the Sudanese Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid in Khartoum on 20 August 2017 (Photo Twitter)
January 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Kingdom Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan Chris Trott will visit Khartoum during this month for discussions on Sudan’s peace process, said the British Ambassador to Sudan Michael Aron

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted Aron as saying London is working to help Sudan achieve peace.

He added the strategic dialogue between Khartoum and London aims to promote bilateral relations between the two countries, saying the Sudanese-British investment forum would furnish the British companies with sufficient information on the investment opportunities in Sudan.

Since 2015, Sudan and the UK have started a dialogue upon request from Khartoum to push forward bilateral ties.

Meetings between the two countries started in March 2016 in Khartoum and considered the first talks of its kind at this level in 25 years.

The two sides agreed to exchange visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, culture and the fight against extremism and illegal immigration.

The African Union is brokering peace talks between the Sudanese government and opposition including the armed groups in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Talks between the two sides for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since August 2016. 2016.

The Sudan Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States) support the AU efforts and call for the resumption of the peace talks.

(ST)

