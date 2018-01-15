Sudan continues military buildup on eastern border



January 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Additional troops from the government militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have arrived in the eastern state of Kassala on Sunday.

Since 5 January, Sudan has deployed thousands of RSF fighters to Kassala on the border with Eritrea after a presidential decree declaring a state of emergency.

Following what, Sudan shut down its border with Eritrea and declared popular mobilization in Kassala saying the deployment of troops along the Eritrean border came as result of military threats from Eritrea and Egypt against the country.

According to Ashorooq TV, large crowds of residents besides the executive, legislative, political, military, civilian leaders have received the additional RSF reinforcements at the entrance of the city.

Speaking to the arriving fighters, the governor of Kassala State Adam Jama’a said the RSF is the “striking force” across the country, describing it as “safety valve” to counter any aggression against Sudan.

He said that Kassala faces a number of problems including human trafficking and commodity and illicit arms smuggling, saying the arrival of the RSF would support the state’s efforts and protect the border.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said the deployment of the troops on the eastern border comes in anticipation of possible aggression that could adversely impact security.

He said that Sudan didn’t accuse a particular country of building up military forces on the border but spoke about threats to its security from the eastern border.

“We don’t speak about a specific country but we have information that some are trying to hurt us and we would disclose it in details in a timely manner,” he said.

