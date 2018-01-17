 
 
 
Taban’s visit to Jonglei violates ceasefire: former detainees

January 16, 2018 (JUBA)- The SPLM Former Detainees (FDs) group Tuesday has condemned the visit of the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai to Jonglei, accusing the government of violating the ceasefire agreement brokered by the IGAD mediators.

JPEG - 71.4 kb
South Sudan first vice president Taban Deng Gai arrives in Bor May 9, 2017 (ST)

In a statement released in Juba, the FDs condemned in the "strongest terms" the violation to the cessation of hostilities by the warring parties in the country, stressing that the two sides have the obligation to observe the humanitarian truce.

"It is only by doing so that some modicum of confidence and trust can be built to serve as a basis for meaningful discussions at the next round of HLRF (High-Level Revitalization Forum) talks in February (2018),” the statement reads.

The statement, which is signed by the former finance minister Kosti Manibe, further said they are disturbed by open and flagrant contempt and disregard the first vice president showed towards the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

“We are particularly perturbed by the open and flagrant contempt and disregard that First Vice President (FVP) Taban Deng Gai by and indeed the regime of President Salva Kiir Mayardit is showing towards the 21st December, 2017 CoH (Cessation of Hostilities) Agreement by moving a large contingent of SSDF (South Sudan Defence Forces) from Juba to Jonglei in broad daylight and in full view of all and sundry,” the group protested in a statement in a January 15, 2018.

The group expressed appalling that the Government, through its spokesperson, Minister Michael Makuei has shamelessly come in the open to announce this violation while at the same time trying to justify it as an innocent and harmless visit by the FVP to his constituents.

It further questioned the basis on which the first vice president moved into the region, citing lack of constituents requiring him to go for a visit.

“He has never contested elective office in Jonglei, therefore has no constituents to visit in Jonglei. He is going as a state official, at the head of a combat force.

"We cannot accept that FVP Taban Deng Gai can be allowed to violate the terms of CoH, move troops and war equipment and indeed conduct warfare with impunity;
neither can we accept that the FVP can use the troops and other resources of the Government while the rest of the Government holds itself absolved of responsibility."

"Whether as a signatory to the CoH Agreement in his own right (SPLM-IO/Taban) or as part of TGoNU, FVP Taban Deng Gai is bound by the terms of the Agreement and should be held responsible for its violation as required by the terms of that Agreement”, the group emphasised.

The SPLM-IO Monday condemned the position of the IGAD countries and the TROIKA saying Gai is touring Jonglei region with a green light from the two bodies adding they are indirectly contributing to the bloodshed in South Sudan.

The FDs called on the IGAD and TROIKA to put the necessary pressure on Juba government to immediately halt movement of troops that have been moved into Jonglei recently with the intention of attacking and capturing "Akobo and two surrounding areas".

They further called to investigate reported violations immediately once it is received. Also, they suggested that the ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) makes public any denial of access by the warring parties besides publishing the the findings of its investigations without delay.

"Delaying the release of CTSAMM investigation until a balancing act has been committed by the other party represents no more than a nuisance message and sends the unfortunate message of comparing a mountain to a molehill, thereby encouraging impunity".

The former detainees further suggested imposing sanctions on those who are responsible for these violations.

(ST)

  • 16 January 23:05, by Nairobimitot

    Those Detainees should go to hell, and they have stolen more money. We do not want them to talk because we will never understand what they say. Those detainees should register to the mental institutions so that they can take their medicine.
    We will never give up in storing peace in the country. The First vice president has the right to travel around the country. The state of South Sudan does not belong the foreigners. You must know that it belongs to the President and the First Vice President. We will never be submissive to foreigner affiliates. Foreign Detainees need to go their respected foreigner countries because they are working very hard to destroy the country.

    • 17 January 01:32, by Eyez

      You FD’s are a confused bunch of idiots, one minute you’re in bed with the enemy, the next minute, you’re crying, rape.

      You deserve to be chocked and gassed, because, either you come out stand with the rest of the citizens or shut the fuck up and keep licking Kiir’s ass. No more double standards, bastards!

      X1

      • 17 January 01:46, by Nairobimitot

        Eyez

        You are unprofessional. You are using tribal language talk which is unpassionate. Why don’t you go and do it to yourself since you are the only one using inappropriate language? If you are a child, then, you need to grow up and become a leader. Don’t you want to become a leader? You need to show leadership skills by showing the world how you can lead by example and you also need to show that you can drive the nation. You cannot just be cussing if you want your voice to be heard and be accepted. You need to explain your position.

        • 17 January 04:11, by Eyez

          Nairobiwhat?

          Wewe ni fala sana!

          People like are supporters of a diehard tribal regime that has committed atrocities against every other tribe in South Sudan, yet you have the audacity to blubber your foul toothless Jienge rotten mouth. I can say what the fuck I want, child or adult that’s not my fucking problem.

          You filthy half Jalaba bastards will one day pay for the mayhem you caused, idiots!

    • 17 January 01:43, by The Rhino

      Nairobimitot,

      You’re a greedy pathetic individual,probably government owned Nuer moron or a Dinka/Jieng bastard who likes to show himself big without any significance.Your courtesy for Kiir’s government indicates you’re hedonistic appetite which is void and useless!Now swallow this..."The state of South Sudan does not belong to neither your tribal chief Kiir,his hyaena Taban Deng Gai,their ....

      • 17 January 01:52, by Nairobimitot

        We are in power, go and tell your bush people that we are in control in Juba.

        • 17 January 02:46, by john akeen

          Hahahahahahahaha. I like that reply to that stupid rebel The Rhino, this rebels needs to understand that SS Gov controls all... You rebels can’t even ball your commander in shift out of prison, and you here in this sudan tribune side talking like you you know sum

          • 17 January 03:32, by The Rhino

            John Kara,

            You are a miserable and stinky skunk, a foul ghoul like that vermin "Nairobi shit tot poop ass".You’ll get on your knees one day!You bastards have heads full of cow dungs and seem to make a good couple.How can you people enjoy life while your own relatives,women and children starve in camps and across the country?..You deserve bullets through your fucking heads!

            • 17 January 04:13, by john akeen

              Hhaha, you’re very idiot men or women, skunks stays in the bushes, so keep on staying in bush Mr. Io

      • 17 January 01:59, by The Rhino

        ...worthless JCE, nor FD or any other entity whatsoever! South Sudan belongs to the ordinary people of South Sudan,the very citizens who cast(ed)on the 9th to 15th of January 2011 for referendum.Yes, to them belongs the laws and state of South Sudan!You call yourself Nairobimitot...why? b’cos you’ve stolen lots of blood money now hiding in Kenyan hotels posting shit.One day you’ll appear before ..

        • 17 January 02:06, by The Rhino

          ...the court."Your traits are so bare and vivid like prints on muddy grounds!" Your time is ticking,fucking moron!

        • 17 January 02:19, by john akeen

          The Rhino
          why are you so stupid and fool and idiot? If you don’t understand what Mr.Nairobimitot he’s saying that mean you’re so idiot men or women especially Mr. Eyez dumb as fuck :(

          • 17 January 04:24, by Eyez

            Jienge!

            I have told you people numerous times, your kind is not yet human, let alone live with other humans.
            You Jienge still need another million years to evolve into proper, matured human beings, who can be productive and sensible, but for, the evidence speak for itself, since everything that a Jienge touches, turns into dust. What a curse you people are, to all mankind.

            X2.0

            • 17 January 06:34, by jubaone

              Equatorian comrades Eyez, Rhino Eastern,
              The more we look at both jienges and Nuers, the more they look the same except that jienges can be streamlined and beaten up into a qeueu whereas the Nuers; disorganized often in disarray without one central locus. As Equatorians, we´ve cushioned them for too long and it is time to tell them to keep doing their endless chaos in their areas.

              • 17 January 06:39, by jubaone

                .as a witness to the Nuer massacre of 2013, I thought such renegades like Taban and associates would wake up and unite for a common good, sadly, not any single Nuer seems to care or are simply amnestic and complacent. Today, Nuers seem comfortable fighting for jienges in Upper Nile/Jonglei etc. and avenging the thousands killed in Juba doesnt seem to bother them.

                • 17 January 06:44, by jubaone

                  ..this then leaves us with one central question: how long will Equatorians stand at the sidelines of this tribal anarchy and think it will end? In Bari, we say: "shit defecated a distance can equally smell". This jienge-nuer fight is shit and is smelling horribly in Equatoria. We must tell both, that they should move out and shit in their luaks, afterall they came from somewhere and have homes.

                  • 17 January 06:48, by jubaone

                    ..the only viable option is: EQUAEXIT or Equatoria Exit. If Cirillo, Bakasoro and whichever military and political forces are serious, then this is where our Equatorians can look upto. Afterall, we as Equatorians can live without either of these peoples, but they apparently cant without Equatoria. We hold the key to SS, without which SS is just another SHITHOLE country.

              • 17 January 09:06, by Lenin Bull

                Waaaaha! Jubaone. I think that you qualify for a PHD in Jiengephobia. It is as if you were a classmate with Adolf hitler and "weltanschaunge"

      • 17 January 02:54, by Nairobimitot

        Rhino
        You are telling me that I am the greedy person who is not in my soul. I can even give you my beautiful daughter for free because you are South Sudanese and need help for reproduction. I am Not Jieng. I am Nuer who wants to have a country and be proud of my country. You cannot have a country that is Nuer free only or Dinka Free. You neeed all the children of South Sudan to live in peace. You cannot be talking about racism all the time. That will not take you anywhere.

        If you have a psychological problem, then we are capable of treating that brain-dead of yours. We have Kalanycinkov to manage it.

        • 17 January 04:01, by The Rhino

          Nuertot,

          Your daughter for free? Thanks but No thanks! We Equatorians choose our women upon vetting and merits.We don’t sell or force anybody for marriage.Furthermore, I wouldn’t even personally risk my genes with your daughter to end up harvesting an idiot like you...no no no thanks!

  • 16 January 23:14, by Nairobimitot

    The is a saying that if you are opposed to your left, right, front and back, you will also be opposed to the center and where you are standing no matter what.
    The rebels are now complaining too much, and they should not be complaining. If you are a rebel, you should be starting to think about what is my strategy and what do I want to achieve. You rebels need to think about what you are doing. What do you want to do? Do you want Peace or what else do you want?
    You rebels need to stop complain and stop believing in foreign aids.

  • 17 January 01:10, by john akeen

    What is wrong with this Former Detainees, they stole all South Sudanese people money and builded houses in the Foreign country with it and they still think that they have a right to talk, Vice President Taban Deng has a right to visit any state in country and has a right to visit any corner in the country. Take it or leave it

  • 17 January 04:17, by Mayendit

    This is why people says, politics are games and dirties having say that, the people who claims the visited of first vice president gen, Taban Deng Gai is a violation of cessation of hostilities on peace agreement are wrong. If people have nothing to says then, they must keep quiet otherwise, there is no reason.Taban Deng Gai has all rights to moves any place in South Sudan and the world.

  • 17 January 04:27, by Mayendit

    I am very tired hearing from supporters of Riek Machar that, vice president Taban Deng Gai is not popular in Nuer communities and the position of vice president was not designated for particular Nuer people. Supporters of Riek Machar must understand that, the Southern Sudanese people would not accepted once again for Riek Machar to return back to his vice president period. This is a Public office.

  • 17 January 05:21, by john locke

    Mayendit, it’s obvious they no nuer is willing to support taban. A man who usurped the VP position which pretty much abrogated the ARCISS.. to accept taban is to accept that the agreement is dead.. notice how not even the Lou nuer wanted him when he visited. He’s not wanted and will be removed soon my force if need be. He’s a sell out to the nuer

  • 17 January 07:00, by Majesty

    Singing peace...and peace while creating war on the other mean no peace. Peace comes through action, practical deed not writing or singing it. In the eve of said COH, anyone can consider moving heavy military equipment and large number of soldiers near enemy position as provocation, a test to evoke a response. This peace can be forced by outsiders like they did in 2015 but once more will fail.

  • 17 January 07:57, by Lenin Bull

    It is beginning to dawn on everyone with a brain but not mucous that Former Detainees have signed secret pact with SPLA-IO since the 6th of December 2013 to date. SPLA-IO will wage military combat in the field and FDs will be diplomatically dismantling the government through gossips and lies as a strategy of blackmail and discrediting. We know them now.

  • 17 January 08:02, by Lenin Bull

    When SPLA-IO gangs kill women, children, elderly, and other road travellers along high ways in Equatoria, these scoundrel mongrels called Former Detainees look the other way and remain dumb. When SPLA-IO vandalized Bor, Malakal, Bentiu and killed all Shilluk, and Dinka women, children, civilians, elderly, even mentally challenged people, the idiots called FDs kept quiet. Fools!! I hate you folks.

  • 17 January 08:11, by Lenin Bull

    Please, leave HE: Taban Deng Gai to restore law and order in Louland and rescue the great Lou people from Riek’s randsome like situation. No schools, no hospitals, no developments, nothing currently happening in rebel controlled Lou territories, and the imbeciles have the guts to tell the world it should be left that way!! No. Taban is the FVP of the whole country, and the law allows him to go

  • 17 January 08:19, by Lenin Bull

    The Law of the Republic of South Sudan allows the FVP Taban to go anywhere in South Sudan to restore law and order. We thought that FDs were agents for real positive change. But now we consider them as foxy people playing fiddle and war lullabies and fanning the destruction civil war in South Sudan.

  • 17 January 08:24, by Lenin Bull

    Some times one hears Former Detainees attending conferences of rebels alliances and fronts to coordinate and overthrow Juba government, sometimes FDs are in Addis coordinating neighboring countries to invade and overthrow the government, sometimes these same criminal FDs are in New York lobbying for UN TRUSTEESHIP, other times they are in Khartoum begging Bashir to reclaim and recolonise

  • 17 January 08:30, by Lenin Bull

    South Sudan!! What is wrong with these first class thieves called FDs? You have been misusing the Nuer and Taban is there to rescue them from your evil machination. Nuer nation alone cannot be used as a donkey for anyone’s project to access power. Enough is enough. Louland is for peace. FDs should continue to carry your own cross whether it will reach Calvary or it will die shamefully in exile!!

