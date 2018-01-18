 
 
 
U.S. Congressional delegation to visit Khartoum on Sunday

January 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation from the United States Congress would arrive in Khartoum on Sunday on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Sudan’s National Legislature, said parliament speaker Ibrahim Ahmed Omer

National Assembly building in Omdurman

Speaking at a press conference in Khartoum Wednesday, Omer said the Congressional delegation would meet with the Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih, ministers of the economic sector, speaker of the National Assembly, opposition parties and the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

According to to Ashorooq TV, Omer added the visit comes at the invitation of the parliament, saying the delegation would be hosted by the Sudanese businessman Bashir Hassan Bashir.

He pointed out that the Congressional delegation would discuss ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries as well as exchanging ideas on the political, economic and security issues of common concern.

Omer further said they would ask the delegation to lift Sudan’s name from the U.S. list of states sponsors of terror particularly as Sudan is making significant efforts to combat terrorism.

He added the delegation would also discuss the implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

Last October, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism

However, Washington left other sanctions in place for the time being, including those against individuals with arrest warrants related to atrocities committed during the conflict in Darfur.

Also, it didn’t remove Sudan’s name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Sudanese officials insist on the need to remove Sudan from the list of terror states, pointing that the country cannot benefit from the debt relief and international development aid without this measure.

But Washington insists on the need to improve Human rights, religious freedom and other freedoms in a way to create a conducive environment for the opposition group to take part in the ongoing constitutional process after the signing of a peace agreement with the armed groups.

The two countries are engaged in a five-track process towards the full normalization of relations.

(ST)

