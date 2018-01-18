January 17, 2017 (JUBA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has called in countries of the regional bloc (IGAD) to introduce a pressure mechanism which allows both the government and armed opposition to fully implement the cessation of hostilities agreement.

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

In a statement issued Wednesday, CPJ’s coordinator, Tito Anthony, said the ongoing fighting between the armed opposition forces and government troops indicates that both parties are reluctant to implement the ceasefire, which they signed on 21 December, 2017.

“IGAD should not only condemn that act of violation, but they can go beyond that by carrying [out] field investigation to find out who attacks who and punish that party by isolation in case the revitalization forum fail to achieve peace, and IGAD should publicly urge the party found violation the CoH [Cessation of Hostilities] agreement such that public should know the party responsible for violating the agreement,” partly reads Tito’s statement.

The official urged the regional bloc to immediately form a temporary committee to investigate and follow up on the implementation of cessation of hostilities agreement and immediately report when violation take place to avoid condemnations when fighting occurs.

“If IGAD are will not pay attention for the ongoing violation of cessation of hostilities, it may lead to collapse of the revitalization forum because each of the two sides will feel that it is strong enough to end the conflict through military confrontations,” stressed Tito.

He added, “It is IGAD’s obligation as a broker and guarantors to monitor, urge and pressure the parties to implement the provision of agreement.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the human rights entity called on the Troika nations (United States, Norway and Britain), the African Union, United Nations and its Security Council to technically and financially support IGAD to enable it achieve peace in South Sudan.

(ST)