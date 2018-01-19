Sudanese security arrests NUP secretary general over protests against bread prices hike

 
 
 
January 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security service on Thursday arrested the secretary-general of the National Umma Party (NUP), Sara Nugadallah, over calls to escalate protests against the government decision to cut bread subsidy.

JPEG - 14.1 kb
Sarah Nugdalla (ST)

Sudan’s largest opposition group on Wednesday called for a protest in Omdurman against the increase of bread price, one day after a first call by the Sudanese Communist Party to take to the street to protest the hike.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the NUP said Nugdalla was arrested from her house in Wad Nobawi neighbourhood of Omdurman in the afternoon describing the arrest as "an escalating step by the regime".

"The party denounces the regime’s targeting of the party’s leaders and cadres and stresses that the struggle and resistance will not stop, instead it will spark more candles for freedom, dignity and steadfastness," further said the statement.

On Wednesday, the security apparatus arrested two of Sadiq al-Mahdi’s daughters and a son, besides other imminent members as Mohamed Aldoma, a NUP deputy chairperson.

Also, the authorities arrested the political secretary of the Communist Party and a number of the party’s leading members such as Siddiq Youssef and Siddiqui Kabalo. Also, several leading of the Sudanese Congress Party have been arrested including its chairperson Omer al-Digair and the former leader Ibrahim al-Sheikh.

The increase of the bread prices is part of recommendations made by the International Monitory Fund (IMF) advising to float the Sudanese pound and scrap wheat subsidies.

However, the move was rejected by the opposition groups and even the country religious body which is known for its support for the al-Bashir government.

A week ago, the Sudan Scholar Corporation (SSC) called on the Sudanese government to grant the right to protest peacefully against the increase bread price.

The SSC further called on the government to cancel the decision and instead to cut government spending drastically especially in the privileges and allocations of the executive, legislative and diplomatic organs.

(ST)

  • 18 January 22:23, by Majok SImon

    The Sudanese Security has always been the type to harras all our great leaders. Shame on them

    repondre message

    • 19 January 06:33, by Khent

      Majok

      Juba is doing precisely the same thing, so what are you on about? My auntie’s husband was killed by Juba for talking out against corruption. Juba kindaps opposition figures all over East Africa, and this is in addition to them sparking a war that the UN estimates has killed 50, 000 people.

      repondre message

  • 19 January 07:32, by emmaferris

Comment on this article



