January 18, 2018 (KAMPALA) - A former governor of Western Equatoria State Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro, survived an alleged kidnap attempt by the South Sudanese security agents from Kampala on Wednesday.

Western Equatoria governor Joseph Bangansi Bakosoro (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

On Thursday, his office announced the kidnapping attempt while he was on official visit to East Africa region.

“The South Sudan National Movement for Change would like to inform our supporters and well-wishers about news of a thwarted kidnapping attempt on our Chairman Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro by the Government of South Sudan on the afternoon of the 17th of January 2018 in Kampala, Uganda,” partly read a statement.

However, officials from SSNMC, welcome the immediate response by the Ugandan government to foil the action.

“With the intervention by the Government of Uganda, the matter was resolved. The Chairman Bakosoro is currently well and safe. We acknowledge and thank the Government of Uganda, as well as our supporters and well-wishers who were very worried about the wellbeing of the Chairman”.

Bakosoro was travelling in a private van when the Uganda Revenue Authority stopped his car and other vehicles for inspection.

In a process of requested to inspect the car, the URA demanded the vehicle to be driven to their headquarter for further inspections.

“This appeared suspicious due to the fact that numerous abductions of kidnappings have happened in the regional,” he added.

This was not the first time the South Sudanese government security agents accused of kidnapping activity in Uganda.

Last year, a deputy spokesperson of the armed opposition allied to the former first vice president Riek Machar survived a similar kidnap attempt by the South Sudanese government officials.

However, four hours later he was tracked by the Uganda Police and foiled his deportation to South Sudan.

